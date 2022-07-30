Fashion
Best Polo Shirts for Men 2022: Luxury Polo Shirt Brands for Men
After years in the recesses of dad fashion and stuffy offices, the best polo shirts are back and cooler than ever. Today, brands are breathing new life into laid-back essentials, with refreshing tops that channel everything from 60s casual wear to modern, minimalist style.
This return of polo shirts could not have been better timed. Most of us are currently looking for ways to make our office attire more casual and comfortable (whether for in-person or Zoom meetings), and polo shirts offer a middle ground: they’re more comfortable than dress shirts, but more sophisticated. only tees. Plus, the best polo shirts are downright flattering because they frame the face and create a V-shape across the torso.
Because polo shirts have been around for decades, there’s plenty to choose from — maybe even too much for the average shopper. But to help you find some of the best new polo shirts, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites below.
The best polo shirts to buy right now
From a retro-inspired Todd Snyder shirt to a sweat-wicking polo shirt, you can’t go wrong with these choices.
1. Todd Snyder Birdseye Montauk Polo Shirt
With a bird’s eye dot silk cotton fabric and a relaxed Johnny collar, this Todd Snyder polo shirt evokes a favorite look of 60s Hollywood stars. The retro shirt can be worn with trousers and loafers for a wedding or a bathing suit and sneakers for the beach (à la Dickie Greenleaf in The Talented Mr. Ripley). It is also very light (despite its name of “polo sweater”) and soft to the touch.
2. Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Knitted Polo Shirt
Ralph Lauren’s polo shirt is a prep staple that’s proven to work with nearly every personal style. It’s especially versatile in classic white, replacing dress shirts in upscale situations or a fun alternative to t-shirts when paired with casual basics. The shirt’s mesh construction is also very breathable and a huge amount of color options means there’s something for every personal style.
3. Cool and Clean Torrey Polo T-Shirts
True to its name, Fresh Clean Tees makes high-quality, no-frills shirts that go with just about anything in your closet. The brand’s Torrey polo shirt is a prime example of their craftsmanship: it’s made from a soft and breathable cotton-poly blend that’s particularly flattering and won’t change size in the wash. You also get a huge range of color options, and the Torrey is relatively inexpensive, so you can even stock a few.
4. Abercrombie & Fitch Sweater Polo
Abercrombie & Fitch did a 180. Once hated, the brand is now churning out clean, classic pieces under new management. One of the best pieces from the new Abercrombie is this mid-century-inspired soft polo pullover, which is buttoned all the way down the front. Layer it over a tank top with shorts or wear it with pants and loafers on a date.
5. Lululemon Evolution Long Sleeve Polo
Few things are as flattering as a navy long-sleeved polo shirt, like this one from Lululemon. The color and cut have a slimming effect, while accentuating the chest and décolleté for a downright beautiful result. Wear it with shorts and sandals for a more sophisticated summer look, or wear it on the fairway. Either way, you’ll be equally comfortable and beautiful in equal measure.
6. Everlane The Performance Polo
Everlane’s Performance Polo modernizes the polo shirt both stylistically and functionally. With clean lines, a concealed button placket and an overall minimalist look, the shirt is ready to be paired with other modern staples, from sweatpants to crisp pants. The polo’s breathable pique fabric, meanwhile, wicks sweat, reduces odor and stretches as you move.
7. Fred Perry Men’s Double-Tipped Polo Shirt
Fred Perry’s polo shirts have changed very little over the years, and it’s easy to see why. The double-tipped classic offers a vintage tennis style that can now be worn with everything from tennis shorts to jeans or office pants. Stripes on the collar and sleeve hems provide a balanced pop of color, and the shirt’s cotton piqué fabric is extremely comfortable, especially in hot weather.
8. Lacoste Men’s Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
Lacoste polo shirts are another classic choice that works with just about any personal style. They’re made of pique cotton that hangs well and offers breathability for hot days, and the fit is a little looser than the usual slim-fit polo shirts you find these days. Available in a wide range of colours, there are plenty of options for everyone, although we’re fond of Lacoste’s retro colours, like this yellow shirt below.
9. Loro Piana polo shirt in cotton piqué
If you want a truly luxurious polo shirt, check out this one from Loro Piana. The legendary Italian designer is known for his ultra-premium classics, so it’s no surprise that this polo shirt is fantastic. The fabric is a garment dyed cotton piqué that looks and feels substantial but also offers amble breathability on hot days. We’re also big fans of the unique green-blue color seen here.
