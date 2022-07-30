Greenwashing in the fashion industry is the UK’s next target

While the cosmetics industry bore the weight of a pair of importantgreenwashing lawsuitin the United States at the end of 2021, the fashion industry becomes the target of regulatory surveillance action in the United Kingdom in 2022. In the wake of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States at the beginning of 2022 with a clear objective to investigate and take enforcement action against companies that it believes may be engaging ingreenwashingThe UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced in January that it was focusing its enforcement oversight directly on environmental marketing allegations in the fashion industry, making greenwashing in the fashion sphere the latest area of ​​business concern.

Now more than ever, global companies of all types that write and then advertise and market environmental, social and governance (ESG) statements and/or disclose information as required by regulators must wear a Pay close attention to the language used in each of these types of documents (whether official regulatory filings or glossy ESG consumer campaigns), or risk enforcement or legal action.

Greenwashing and fashion

The CMA said it will investigate fashion industry marketing claims that relate to the environmental friendliness of clothing and footwear, including claims, for example, that the clothing is environmentally friendly or durable. The CMAs announcement follows the September 2021 release of its Green Claims Code, which aims to educate companies on how to communicate their green initiatives without misleading consumers. The release of the sustainability-focused guide coincides with a resurgence of consumer interest in environmental sustainability issues, particularly those related to apparel.

The CMA seems to achieve its objective, announcing on July 29, it launched an investigation into three fashion brands to examine their “green” claims, citing “concern about the way the company’s products are marketed to customers as being environmentally friendly “. Specifically, the AMC investigation will focus on environmental claims made by ASOS, Boohoo and George at Asda regarding their fashion products, including clothing, footwear and accessories. Several questions will be considered, including whether…

(1) Statements and language used by companies are too broad and vague, and can give the impression that clothing collections such as Responsible Selection by ASOS, the current Ready for the Future range by Boohoos and George for Good are more environmentally friendly than they actually are. ;

(2) The criteria used by some of these companies to decide which products to include in these collections may be lower than what customers might reasonably expect from their descriptions and general presentation. For example, some products may contain as little as 20% recycled fabric;

(3) Some items were included in these collections even though they did not meet the criteria set by the company;

(4) There is a lack of information provided to customers about the products included in any of the company’s eco-friendly ranges, such as missing information about fabric composition; and

(5) Any statements made by companies about fabric accreditation programs and standards are potentially misleading, such as a lack of clarity about whether accreditation applies to particular products or broader company practices.

At “this early stage,” the CMA says it has not determined whether there have been breaches of consumer protection law, but it does note that its “wider review of the fashion industry and potentially misleading environmental claims in other sectors will continue” as the government entity “will also consider whether to initiate new investigations”. In a statement on Friday, Sarah Cardell, Acting Chief Executive of the CMA, said: “This is just the beginning of our work in this sector and all fashion companies should take note: examine your own practices and make sure they are in line with the law. »

If the CMA ultimately finds that fashion companies are violating the country’s consumer protection regulations, the regulator can take legal action or undertake the equivalent of an injunction to force the companies to change their practices, which could have significant implications for business, including from a PR perspective.

Business preparation is essential

2022 is only halfway through and the SEC and CMA have shown significant interest in prosecuting companies they believe are engaging in practices that amount to greenwashing. While the cosmetics industry has so far found itself a target in the US and the fashion industry in the UK, it is likely that both industries will soon become targets of investigation and enforcement. in both countries and beyond. As such, 2022 is likely to see a slew of regulatory enforcement action aimed at curbing overzealous marketing language or statements it deems greenwashing.

Companies can explore many avenues to ensure that ESG principles are adhered to and properly communicated to the public, but an underlying compliance program to minimize the risk of greenwashing claims is absolutely essential for all actors presenting ESG-related statements. These compliance checks should not just be one-time pre-grant programs; rather, they must be continuous and consistent to ensure that with ever-changing corporate practices, regulators’ interest in ESG, and increasing legal attention to greenwashing allegations, all statements made are genuinely ESG-friendly and not misleading. whatever sort of.

Jean Gardella is a shareholder and director of services at CMBG 3 Right. He is licensed to practice in Massachusetts and Tennessee.

*This article was originally published on January 31, 2022, but has been updated to reflect the July 29 CMA announcement.