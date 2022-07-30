Fashion
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: 46 Travel-Friendly Deals You Can Still Shop For
Nordstrom enthusiasts know that summer is the best time of year to get deep discounts at the department store. Unlike most big sales, Nordstrom Anniversary Sale isn’t just a way to get rid of last season’s overflow, shoppers can find deals on brand-new items and made-for-sale kits across all categories (apparel, footwear, luggage and bags, accessories and household items included).
For select Nordstrom cardholders, the sale started on July 6. Cardholders with icon Nordy Club status had the first notices of the deals, with ambassadors and influencers having access on July 7 and July 9, respectively. As of July 15, however, Nordstrom’s 2022 Anniversary Sale has opened to the general public. If you were in the last camp, don’t worry, there are still plenty of offers available until July 31st, the last day of the sale, but to maximize your chances of scoring exactly what you want, start shop as soon as possible.
You do not know where to start ? Read on for the travel-friendly purchases we’re excited to see on sale, with choices from trusted brands like Tumi, Sam Edelman, Bis, and more. Remember, deals only last until July 31 or while supplies last.
Do you know what you are looking for? Find more specific Nordstrom Anniversary Sale recommendations below:
This article has been updated with new information since its original publication date.
Women’s clothing
Nordstrom is often the place we turn to for comfy basics that fit perfectly into our travel uniform. During the anniversary sale, many of the department store’s bestsellers are on sale, including the ultra-soft cardigan from Barefoot Dreams and a cashmere sweater made by Nordstrom, both of which are great pieces to layer up for travel by plane. You can also find several pieces from Zella, Nordstrom’s in-house athleisure brand, on sale; beyond the joggers and leggings below, the popular high-waisted workout leggings and suitable for summer bike shorts are also demarcated.
Men’s clothes
Hundreds of men’s clothes are still on sale, with deals from brands like Marine Layer, Adidas, Cole Haan, Levi’s, Zella, and more. Stock up on everything from dress shirts for fall weddings to summer-ready swimwear for everyday wear undershirts.
Comfortable shoes
A good pair of shoes to wear all day is an essential part of any travel uniform and luckily this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is packed with deals on Men’s, Women’sand kids’ styles whether you’re looking for sneakers, sandals, dress shoes or slippers. One of our favorite sandals for lounging around the house, Airbnb or hotel, the Adidas Slide is 25% off.
Beauty and skin care
At Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, Premium Goods beauty brands package some of their best-selling products in discounted bundles or offer them in limited-edition sizes. These Nordstrom exclusives include products from brands such as Kiehl’s, Moroccan oil, Olaplex, Malin + Goetz, Brigeo, The sea, and NuFace, which makes extremely popular facial toning and sculpting devices. Before the end of the sales, save on La Mer’s Radiant Hydration Set or Este Lauder Revitalizing Supreme and Youth Power Crme Set.
Luggage and backpacks
If you need a luggage refresh, Nordstrom has a solid selection of options from some of our favorite brands.Tumi, Bis and Dagne Douvres included. Beyond the suitcases and backpacks highlighted below, there are plenty of duffel bags on sale: buy one at a discount Dagne Dover Tote in a color exclusive to Nordstrom, a water-resistant material herschel bagor light weight Tumi Night. Planning an extended trip, say a month or more? This oversized Tumi case could be exactly what you are looking for. And for business trips, you can’t go wrong Tumi Wallet.
Hand bags
In addition to luggage, the anniversary sale includes discounts on tons of shoulder bags, totes (like this ever-popular Tumi Just In Case bag), and fanny packs to keep your stuff handy on the go. You can also save on bags from Clare V., Longchamp, Rebecca Minkoff and Proenza Schouler.
Travel accessories
A warning to parents: you can save almost $300 on an Uppababy stroller during the anniversary sale, or $200 on a Thule Stroller (head here for more baby gear). Other notable offerings in the accessories section: Dopp kits from Longchampjewelry cases and facial cleansing devices.
House
We may be back in the world, but that doesn’t mean we’ve stopped needing a sanctuary to come home to. Enhance your decor and accessories with the softest blankets from Barefoot Dreams, a shiny and eye-catching Dusen Dusen bathrobe, or silk pillowcase you’ll want to use at home and on the road. Fine art prints from Deny Designs featuring iconic locations such as Marfa, Texas, Palm Springsand Marrakesh.
