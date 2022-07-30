Execution of Joe Nathan James in Alabama marred by failed IV line, embarrassing dress code controversy and lack of respect for victims’ family

Alabama put Joe Nathan James, Jr. to death on July 28, 2022 against the wishes of his victims’ family in an execution marred by an hours-long failure to install a lethal injection intravenous line and an embarrassing dress code controversy in which a services official correctional officers told a reporter she would was unable to attend the execution because her skirt was too short and she was wearing open-toed shoes and subjected another reporter to a dress inspection.

daughters and brother hall of faith had asked Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall to stop the execution, saying it would further harm the family. When their request was denied, the Halls issued a statement saying: We pray that God will allow us to find healing after today and that one day our criminal justice system will listen to the cries of families like ours even though it goes against what the state wish. Our voices matter, and so does the life of Mr. Joe Nathan James, Jr.

The execution was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. central time, but for reasons ADOC declined to explain, it was delayed three hours. After hours of cryptic evasion of reporters’ questions about the delay, ADOC issued a statement obliquely indicating that the execution team had problems adjusting the IV line. As Commissioner John Hamm said last night, when serving the ultimate sentence, we have protocols that set out a very deliberate process to ensure the court order is carried out correctly, the statement said. ADOC’s execution team strictly followed established protocol. The protocol states that if the veins are such that intravenous access cannot be provided, the team will perform a central line procedure. Fortunately this was not necessary and with sufficient time intravenous access was established.

The execution thrust Alabama into the international spotlight when an ADOC corrections official informed award-winning AL.com reporter Ivana Hrynkiw that she could not enter the jail to attend the execution. execution because a skirt she had worn in three previous executions was too short. As newspapers in England and New Zealand reported, a cameraman from another outlet provided Hrynkiw with a pair of fishing waders with suspenders, after which the head of corrections said she could not. not wear open-toed shoes in the establishment as they were too revealing. . Hrynkiw then retrieved a pair of tennis shoes from his car. The corrections official also gave veteran Associate Press reporter Kim Chandler a dress inspection before he deemed her attire acceptable.

On July 29, AL.com sent a formal complaint to ADOC, Governor Ivey, and Attorney General Marshall. Kelly Ann Scott, editor and vice president of content for Alabama Media Group, criticized ADOC for what she called unacceptable and unequal treatment. It was sexist and a gross breach of professional conduct. And it shouldn’t happen to any other journalist again,” Scott said.

Associated Press editor Julie Pace sent a letter to Governor Ivey saying that [s]entrusting female reporters with arbitrary dress checks is humiliating, discriminatory and simply unacceptable behavior towards professional journalists trying to cover one of the most serious events they are called upon to witness. Pace asked Ivey to investigate ADOC’s conduct to ensure that such behavior is not tolerated and does not happen again.