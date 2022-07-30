Fashion
Execution of Joe Nathan James in Alabama marred by failed IV line, embarrassing dress code controversy and lack of respect for victims’ family
Alabama put Joe Nathan James, Jr. to death on July 28, 2022 against the wishes of his victims’ family in an execution marred by an hours-long failure to install a lethal injection intravenous line and an embarrassing dress code controversy in which a services official correctional officers told a reporter she would was unable to attend the execution because her skirt was too short and she was wearing open-toed shoes and subjected another reporter to a dress inspection.
daughters and brother hall of faith had asked Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall to stop the execution, saying it would further harm the family. When their request was denied, the Halls issued a statement saying: We pray that God will allow us to find healing after today and that one day our criminal justice system will listen to the cries of families like ours even though it goes against what the state wish. Our voices matter, and so does the life of Mr. Joe Nathan James, Jr.
The execution was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. central time, but for reasons ADOC declined to explain, it was delayed three hours. After hours of cryptic evasion of reporters’ questions about the delay, ADOC issued a statement obliquely indicating that the execution team had problems adjusting the IV line. As Commissioner John Hamm said last night, when serving the ultimate sentence, we have protocols that set out a very deliberate process to ensure the court order is carried out correctly, the statement said. ADOC’s execution team strictly followed established protocol. The protocol states that if the veins are such that intravenous access cannot be provided, the team will perform a central line procedure. Fortunately this was not necessary and with sufficient time intravenous access was established.
The execution thrust Alabama into the international spotlight when an ADOC corrections official informed award-winning AL.com reporter Ivana Hrynkiw that she could not enter the jail to attend the execution. execution because a skirt she had worn in three previous executions was too short. As newspapers in England and New Zealand reported, a cameraman from another outlet provided Hrynkiw with a pair of fishing waders with suspenders, after which the head of corrections said she could not. not wear open-toed shoes in the establishment as they were too revealing. . Hrynkiw then retrieved a pair of tennis shoes from his car. The corrections official also gave veteran Associate Press reporter Kim Chandler a dress inspection before he deemed her attire acceptable.
On July 29, AL.com sent a formal complaint to ADOC, Governor Ivey, and Attorney General Marshall. Kelly Ann Scott, editor and vice president of content for Alabama Media Group, criticized ADOC for what she called unacceptable and unequal treatment. It was sexist and a gross breach of professional conduct. And it shouldn’t happen to any other journalist again,” Scott said.
Associated Press editor Julie Pace sent a letter to Governor Ivey saying that [s]entrusting female reporters with arbitrary dress checks is humiliating, discriminatory and simply unacceptable behavior towards professional journalists trying to cover one of the most serious events they are called upon to witness. Pace asked Ivey to investigate ADOC’s conduct to ensure that such behavior is not tolerated and does not happen again.
ADOC issued a statement on the afternoon of July 29 indicating that ADOC regulations contain a dress code for all visitors, including journalists covering the executions that each ADOC facility applies according to each event. and current security conditions. Without admitting any wrongdoing, the ADOC said: We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this rule may have caused and stated that it will include a reference to the dress code in future media advisories to avoid this kind of situation.
The execution marked the second time since 2018 that Alabama execution staff had significant issues installing an IV line. In February 2018, execution staff tried unsuccessfully for two and a half hours to establish intravenous access to execute Doyle Ray Hamm. ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn ultimately canceled the execution, saying prison staff hadn’t had enough time to find a suitable vein in which to place the intravenous execution line before the execution expired. death warrant. At a press conference immediately after, Dunn repeatedly asserted that the state had followed its execution protocol and said that I would not characterize what we had tonight as a problem.
The Halls had originally planned to have come to the jail to observe James’ last statement, but indicated they did not want to stay for the execution itself. An ADOC official informed them that they would not be allowed to leave, apparently saying, Once you’re in, you’re in.
Governor Ivey refused to intervene in the case despite Halls’ opposition to the execution, telling reporters that she and her staff had searched all records and facts and that there were no reason to modify the result. In oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court, Marshall derided James’ reference in his motion to stay his execution to Halls’ opposition to his killing as nothing more than a naked attempt to delay its legal execution.
Through the Office of State Representative Juandalyn Givan, the Halls issued a statement saying: Today is a tragic day for our family. We need to relive the hurt it caused us many years ago. We are writing to inform you that we have decided not to witness the execution of Mr. Joe Nathan James Jr. We have asked Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall to hear our voices and respect our wishes. We know they decided not to. …Even though we knew this day would come, we hoped to make our voices heard through this process.
Sources
Evan Mealins, Execution of Joe Nathan James delayed over three hours by IV problems, ADOC saidMontgomery Advertiser, July 29, 2022; Kim Chandler, Alabama says the delay in execution is caused by IV line problemAssociated Press, July 29, 2022; Ivana Hrynkiw, Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. executed for 1994 ex-girlfriend murder, AL.com, July 29, 2022; Lee Hedgepeth, Just now: The Alabama Department of Corrections has released this additional statement regarding the execution of Joe Nathan James, Jr., which came after a significant and unexplained delay., SCS 42Birmingham, Twitter, July 29, 2022; Kent Faulk, Alabama prisons say reporters too short to watch execution, AL.com, July 29, 2022; Kim Chandler, Alabama gov: Execution planned despite wishes of victims’ familyAssociated Press, July 27, 2022; Lee Hedgepeth, Another Update: Alabama Department of Corrections Apologizes For any confusion or inconvenience arising from its dress code policy., SCS 42Birmingham, Twitter, July 29, 2022; James Callery, Alabama journalists have a skirt too short to be executedThe Times of London, July 29, 2022; WE news: Reporter said her skirt was too short to watch the executionNew Zealand Herald, July 29, 2022.
Sources
2/ https://deathpenaltyinfo.org/news/alabama-execution-of-joe-nathan-james-marred-by-failures-to-set-iv-line-embarrassing-dress-code-controversy-and-disrespect-of-victims-family
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- xi jinping: US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping could meet in person: US official July 30, 2022
- Execution of Joe Nathan James in Alabama marred by failed IV line, embarrassing dress code controversy and lack of respect for victims’ family July 30, 2022
- Economic chaos threatens, worldwide July 30, 2022
- Meet Your Chef: Mark Tamberino of Kirby Cosmo BBQ Bar July 30, 2022
- Former Arizona State Soccer Player Arrested Over pending Texas Arrest Warrant July 30, 2022