Discover four untapped Miami-based fashion brands

When you think of the dominant fashion cities in the world, Milan, Paris, New York and London are widely celebrated contenders. But with each passing year, an assemblage of untapped designers lays the groundwork to propel new cities into the conversation. The latest to generate continued buzz as an emerging fashion city is none other than sunny Miami, Florida. But apart from the expected range of beach ready swimwear and styles, there are few labels eager to show that Miami has so much more to offer. Discover four Miami-based fashion brands that are bringing the tropical city to life.

Well thought

1 of 9

2 out of 9

3 out of 9

4 out of 9

5 out of 9

6 out of 9

7 out of 9

8 of 9

9 out of 9



With Well thought, founders Daniel El Yamen, Juan Duque and Gabriel Morejon are carving out a renewed Miami identity, full of local and international influences. Founded in 2015, the streetwear-focused brand is one of the few in town dedicated to both skate culture and the palm-lined city’s rich personality.

When the trio first formed seven years ago, not much was confirmed other than the brand name. But by brainstorming design ideas, tapping into their local community, making best friends at Miamis Andrew, and merging their shared experiences, the group has now produced collections that are sold everywhere from Miami to Taiwan.

It wasn’t easy at first. Me and him bumped into each other a lot the first two years, explained El Yamen. It was as if we were speaking two different languages. Now we’ve finally found a language that works for both of us, Duque continued. Over time, we have developed a similar and consistent style.

With El Yamen and Duque leading apparel operations, a key element that fused the ideas of the two creatives was the simplicity of centering Miami. They wanted to merge elements into their graphics that anyone in Miami would recognize. For example, using an interstate bodybuilder billboard from a flooring company that has been around for years. Along with the city’s credentials, incorporating El Yamens’ Lebanese heritage with Duques’ Colombian roots was a way to both anchor the brand and take it internationally.

Beyond the clothes, the trio’s ultimate goal is to make their brand synonymous with community. From hosting parties and barbecues to creating a music label component (which is Gabriel’s primary focus), the trio recognizes that promoting a cosmopolitan identity goes hand in hand with advocating for people. that surround them.

Miami has always had this beach boy element where you’re on vacation and people dream of coming to Florida and Miami,” Duque said. “Here we are in this paradise and just trying to sum up this feeling for the people who live here and for the people who don’t.

horse

1 out of 10

2 out of 10

3 out of 10

4 out of 10

5 out of 10

6 out of 10

7 out of 10

8 out of 10

9 out of 10

10 of 10



jewelry brand, horse, finds the happy medium between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary charm. Founded by Cristy Mantilla and Duda Teixeira, the brand specializes in playful handcrafted designs that use natural materials.

From dipped shells to multi-colored floral bead designs and more, the brand’s jewelry showcases an upgraded take on whimsical arts and crafts styles. As such, the coins have been seen on characters like Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Angus Cloud, Gigi Hadid and more.

Besides jewelry, the brand also produces ready-to-wear pieces including short-sleeved button-up shirts, pants, shorts, skirts, knitwear, denim pieces, and dresses. Along with the liveliness of the jewels, the garments in the collection feature relaxed silhouettes, colorful patchwork patterns, soft crochet constructions, embroidered denim and more. To top it off, multicolored crocheted hats and recyclable bags.

Gabriel Salcedo

1 of 4

2 out of 4

3 out of 4

4 out of 4



Founded in 2016, Gabriel Salcedos The eponymous brand sits at the intersection of nostalgic reverence and contemporary zeal. Born in New York, the designer moved to Miami after college, where he eventually gave birth to his ready-to-wear label.

With its designs, Salcedos’ primary goal is to create clothes that not only look good, but are structured to stand the test of time. Its design aesthetic takes an almost one-size-fits-all approach through modern suits and tailored silhouettes that center elevated fabrications. From double-breasted blazers in natural-toned Italian wool to supple black leather trousers and waxed denim, Salcedos pieces are as versatile as they are refined.

I don’t want you buying my stuff and saying that’s not the thing anymore. It’s a matter of longevity and making sure these people keep everything in their closet.

Gaucho-Buenos Aires

1 of 6

2 out of 6

3 out of 6

4 out of 6

5 out of 6

6 out of 6



Although Gaucho-Buenos Aires was founded in Argentina, the brand recently opened its US flagship location in Miami in a bid to expand its presence. Much like its name, the brand stylistically focuses on the gaucho figure, while fusing its rich history with contemporary culture.

Let’s try to bring the spirit of Argentina to the world, said creative director Lautaro Garcia de la Pea. The gaucho is like the American cowboy. Our goal is to combine this gaucho with the style of Buenos Aires.

Made in Argentina, the brand includes ready-to-wear clothing including jackets, patterned tracksuits, ponchos and t-shirts. Channeling the gaucho, the brand centers the use of fine shearling and suede leather fabrics with jackets and vests.

Alongside ready-to-wear pieces are leather bags, scarves, belts, caps and sunglasses. Additionally, the brand makes home decor pieces like silver and copper tableware, knives, and candles.

I believe good design is the art of mixing small things to create a nuanced whole, said Garcia de la Pea.