Fashion
Inmates subjected to ‘terrifying’ strip search in Los Angeles jail, lawsuit says
Inmates at Mens Central Jail said they were ordered out of their cells and undressed.
After searching the bodies of inmates at gunpoint, deputies tied their hands and escorted them in groups, naked and barefoot, through long hallways with dirty floors for another search for help. of a body scanner. Some were not returned for several hours.
The allegations stem from a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of at least 100 inmates who their lawyers say suffered intrusive and unconstitutional searches during a lockdown at the downtown Los Angeles jail last September.
The news as of that day said the lockdown was triggered by the report of a man with a gun inside the facility. It is unclear if a weapon was ever found.
There’s so much we just don’t know about what happened that day, said Lindsay Battles, an attorney representing the inmates. We just know that they did this really outrageous research.
The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department declined to comment on the allegations or explain what prompted the lockdown.
The lawsuit, filed in May, includes a detailed account by two named plaintiffs, Sammy Newman and Antonio Rincon, of what happened on September 7.
Various accommodation units inside the prison facility were affected by the lockdown, according to the lawsuit. Some men were locked in their cells when prison officials implemented the lockdown, while others were in the courtyard of the facility, which meant they had already undergone a visual search of body cavities Earlier in the day.
For those in their cells, deputies carrying guns ordered them out individually or in groups of two to five at a time, either completely naked or clad only in boxers and shower shoes, it said. the trial.
They then underwent a terrifying and highly intrusive visual group body cavity search that involved crouching and coughing at gunpoint.
Deputies then handcuffed the detainees with zippers, forcing them to remain naked, even though they determined they had no weapons or contraband, according to the lawsuit. Detainees were taken through body scanners in front of male and female deputies, some of whom were not involved in the search. Along the way, deputies pushed the men with their guns, spat at them and made offensive remarks about their bodies, according to the lawsuit.
Inmates in the yard were subjected to similar treatment, even though they had already been searched, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that the deputies violated the 4th Amendment’s protection of inmates from unreasonable searches.
Once prison staff determined that each prisoner was free of weapons and contraband, and therefore presented no security concerns, there remained no sufficient security interest to justify exposing prisoners’ genitals to other people, according to the lawsuit.
In a letter recently sent to The Times, one inmate, Kenneth Johns, wrote that he and others were forced to walk naked for about half a mile, on an escalator to the body scanner machine, and then forced to sit on dirty benches. He said MPs had made comments about getting hazard pay for the job.
Oh and the incident happened around 3 p.m. and left us naked until 1:30 a.m. the next morning, wrote Johns, 60, who records show was convicted of murder in 2018. Let me remind you that we didn’t have lunch or dinner and they realize that they didn’t feed us and brought us 2 burritos around 01:00 on 9-8-21.
In 2019, Los Angeles County agreed to pay $53 million, the largest settlement payment ever in county history, to settle a class action lawsuit filed by the same law firm over search practices. at the Sheriff’s Department Women’s Jail.
A judge found that the invasiveness of strip searches at the Century Regional Detention Center required women to expose their genitals in large groups, with no privacy violating their 4th Amendment rights.
The county did not admit wrongdoing, but following the lawsuit, the jail began using body scanners and privacy curtains to perform body searches on inmates.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-07-29/mens-central-jail-strip-search
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- What is that? How it works? July 30, 2022
- Inmates subjected to ‘terrifying’ strip search in Los Angeles jail, lawsuit says July 30, 2022
- Several injured in grenade explosion at cricket match in Afghanistan | News July 30, 2022
- Connect QuickBooks Online to Google Drive and Gmail July 30, 2022
- British PLC is severing ties with China, CBI president said. July 30, 2022