Inmates subjected to ‘terrifying’ strip search in Los Angeles jail, lawsuit says

Inmates at Mens Central Jail said they were ordered out of their cells and undressed.

After searching the bodies of inmates at gunpoint, deputies tied their hands and escorted them in groups, naked and barefoot, through long hallways with dirty floors for another search for help. of a body scanner. Some were not returned for several hours.

The allegations stem from a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of at least 100 inmates who their lawyers say suffered intrusive and unconstitutional searches during a lockdown at the downtown Los Angeles jail last September.

The news as of that day said the lockdown was triggered by the report of a man with a gun inside the facility. It is unclear if a weapon was ever found.

There’s so much we just don’t know about what happened that day, said Lindsay Battles, an attorney representing the inmates. We just know that they did this really outrageous research.

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department declined to comment on the allegations or explain what prompted the lockdown.

The lawsuit, filed in May, includes a detailed account by two named plaintiffs, Sammy Newman and Antonio Rincon, of what happened on September 7.

Various accommodation units inside the prison facility were affected by the lockdown, according to the lawsuit. Some men were locked in their cells when prison officials implemented the lockdown, while others were in the courtyard of the facility, which meant they had already undergone a visual search of body cavities Earlier in the day.

For those in their cells, deputies carrying guns ordered them out individually or in groups of two to five at a time, either completely naked or clad only in boxers and shower shoes, it said. the trial.

They then underwent a terrifying and highly intrusive visual group body cavity search that involved crouching and coughing at gunpoint.

Deputies then handcuffed the detainees with zippers, forcing them to remain naked, even though they determined they had no weapons or contraband, according to the lawsuit. Detainees were taken through body scanners in front of male and female deputies, some of whom were not involved in the search. Along the way, deputies pushed the men with their guns, spat at them and made offensive remarks about their bodies, according to the lawsuit.

Inmates in the yard were subjected to similar treatment, even though they had already been searched, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the deputies violated the 4th Amendment’s protection of inmates from unreasonable searches.

Once prison staff determined that each prisoner was free of weapons and contraband, and therefore presented no security concerns, there remained no sufficient security interest to justify exposing prisoners’ genitals to other people, according to the lawsuit.

In a letter recently sent to The Times, one inmate, Kenneth Johns, wrote that he and others were forced to walk naked for about half a mile, on an escalator to the body scanner machine, and then forced to sit on dirty benches. He said MPs had made comments about getting hazard pay for the job.

Oh and the incident happened around 3 p.m. and left us naked until 1:30 a.m. the next morning, wrote Johns, 60, who records show was convicted of murder in 2018. Let me remind you that we didn’t have lunch or dinner and they realize that they didn’t feed us and brought us 2 burritos around 01:00 on 9-8-21.

In 2019, Los Angeles County agreed to pay $53 million, the largest settlement payment ever in county history, to settle a class action lawsuit filed by the same law firm over search practices. at the Sheriff’s Department Women’s Jail.

A judge found that the invasiveness of strip searches at the Century Regional Detention Center required women to expose their genitals in large groups, with no privacy violating their 4th Amendment rights.

The county did not admit wrongdoing, but following the lawsuit, the jail began using body scanners and privacy curtains to perform body searches on inmates.