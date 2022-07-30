Fashion
Pregnant Mandy Moore stuns in vibrant floral dress and pampers herself in LA
Mandy Moore dressed to impress on Friday as she stepped out for a quick stop at a skincare clinic in Los Angeles.
The actress, 38, is easily focusing on her health after recently canceling the rest of her tour dates.
Mandy donned a comfy outfit for her afternoon outing in the City of Angels, which included a pretty red floral print dress.
Afternoon outing: Mandy Moore, 38, was seen stopping by a skincare clinic in Los Angeles on Friday
The item fell from her knees to her ankles, and the short sleeves of the dress were the perfect choice for the hot summer day.
She also donned a pair of beige open-toed sandals to make getting around town easier.
The Princess Diaries actress pulled her hair up into a messy bun while opting for a chic pair of round-framed sunglasses.
Stylish: The mom-to-be donned a red dress and sandals to stay cool in the Southern California heat
She accessorized with a slim, cream-colored handbag with a shiny metal clasp that she slung over her shoulder.
While Mandy kept her accessories simple, she added a pair of small gold hoop earrings to add sparkle to her look.
Due to a difficult second pregnancy, the singer, who married her husband Taylor Goldsmith in 2018, had to end the remaining dates of her North American tour to promote her new album, In Real Life.
Happy: The talented star recently shared a photo of herself with husband Taylor Goldsmith as they prepared to attend a summer wedding
End of a series: Mandy was cast as matriarch on This Is Us, which recently aired its final season; photographed in May in LA
During an interview with entertainment tonightMandy talked about making the sudden decision.
“It was really physically exhausting to the point where I was like ‘I have to draw the line’ and really trust my instincts and give myself some grace and recognize that I can’t do everything,” she said. Explain.
Although the actress filmed This Is Us while pregnant with her first son, Gus, Mandy added that being on tour was incredibly more difficult.
“It’s really different being on a film set than being on a tour bus,” she said. However, the star hinted that she would be interested in performing again, “when I don’t have a baby in my womb.”
Excited: Now that Mandy has time to focus on her health and her second pregnancy, she seems to fully embrace the excitement of having a second child, due in October
Nominated: This Is Us was nominated for an Emmy for Best Original Song which was sung by Mandy herself, with lyrics written by her husband; seen in April in Hollywood
Even though the tour is on a brief hiatus, Mandy opened up about how much her son Gus loves following along. Her husband Taylor was also at her side for the adventure.
“He loves to travel. I’m just deeply grateful to have a malleable child who can go just about anywhere, and that’s not to say we don’t have rough nights, but he was just living his best life,’ she said. said about his son.Today.
“He really, really had fun and came back this more outgoing, happier dude,” the beauty added.
Mandy and Taylor are expecting a second child in October.
New Direction: With This Is Us ending and her tour cancelled, Mandy can fully focus on life as a mom; seen in May in NYC
Beautiful: Mandy has ended her tour due to the need to focus on her health and her difficult second pregnancy
