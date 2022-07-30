Lugano Diamonds chooses Fashion Island for its new flagship location





Lugano Diamonds, the famous luxury jeweler known for creating elegant and unique jewelry (often referred to as wearable art) will open its flagship store on Fashion Island in late 2022. Lugano Diamonds will take over the former sites of Canaletto Ristorante and Atomic Creamery. The site will be completely redesigned to create a signature Lugano Diamonds and Jewelry look. According to information from Lugano, the Grand Salon brands will offer customers an intimate shopping experience in a beautifully decorated space with an adjacent private club and an expansive outdoor garden. The company’s current location at 620 Newport Center Dr. will remain open until the launch of the new Grand Salon flagship site. Our goal is to build relationships with our customers and create extraordinary luxury experiences in our salons, said Stuart Winston, Chief Experience Officer, in a press release. Our business has grown through this approach, and we know that expanding to a larger show in a one-of-a-kind destination like Fashion Island will help us continue our success. The spacious (11,000 square foot) new Lugano concept, created by Lugano co-founder Idit Ferder, will feature bespoke furniture from Poltrona Frau, a furniture manufacturer founded in 1912 and headquartered in Tolentino, in Italy. The elegant wood floors are handcrafted by Jamie Beckwith of Nashville, TN. The luxury fabrics used will include cashmere, mohair and silk from renowned spinning mills such as Kravet and Brunschwig & Fils. The Grand Salon will be open daily and available for walk-in or by appointment. The Fashion Island location will be Lugano Diamonds’ only presence on the west coast and home to its first private clubhouse. The club, which will also include an outdoor garden, further enhances the luxury experience. Membership is by invitation only. Prive will offer an in-store restaurant concept from Lugano Diamonds to organize private events. Chef Michelle Bernstein, James Beard Foundation Award winner and host of the Emmy-winning production SoFlo Taste in South Florida, serves as in-house culinary advisor and will craft the food and beverage menu. Lugano joins a distinguished list of world-class brands that have chosen Fashion Island as their exclusive Orange County location, Tanya Thomas, Vice President and General Manager of Fashion Island, said in a press release. Fashion Islands’ prime coastal location and lush resort-like setting epitomize the luxurious lifestyle and unique experiences that appeal to our most discerning guests. Lugano Diamonds is a private international diamond and jewelry company founded in Israel by Moti Ferder with the vision of creating exquisite and unique wearable works of art. In 2005, the company established itself in North America with the opening of its Grand Salon in Newport Beach. Since its inception, Luganos’ global relationships to source the rarest, most unique and greatest stones allow the company to consistently produce stunning creations. Controlling all facets of production, Luganos’ master craftsmen create each piece of jewelry to the highest standards with meticulous attention to detail. Lugano has offices in Newport Beach, Aspen, Colorado, and Palm Beach, Florida. https://luganodiamonds.com for more information.

