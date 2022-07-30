Fashion
Kate Hudson looks stunning in a dress that’s everywhere this summer!
You can never have too many dresses, especially in these summer months. From flowy boho styles to puffy cottage core and everything in between, we love a good summer dress with brio.
Actress and lifestyle enthusiast Kate Hudson posted a recent instagram photo in Rome. Her flowing dress was pure perfection, but it wasn’t just an ordinary maxi dress, this one had more. Kate reminded us how much we love cut out style dresses. Cut-out styles are all the rage with swimwear and tops, but there’s something special about a cut-out dress that just screams summer.
Kate was just the inspo we needed to send us on a search to round up best cut out dresses. As a bonus, all of the dresses are under $100 (most are actually under $50).
The best cuts of the summer!
Prinbara Side Cutout Maxi Dress: Buy it on Amazon
This chic cutout dress is the perfect way to start this list. It offers great coverage at the top, while letting the sides show through, showing summery skin.
The dress is made of a stretchy material which makes it comfortable to wear all day or evening. Choose from a variety of colors like hot pink, royal purple, sleek black and more. The classic crew neck design with the twist in the front really complements the cutout sides.
You can easily wear this dress on a casual day or for an elegant evening, it all depends on how you accessorize it. Sandals and a fresh neutral look dress it down while heels and flawless makeup kick it up a notch.
Women’s cut-out halter maxi dress: Buy it on Amazon
Speaking of vacations, if you plan to jet set anywhere on the beach you need this dress. This backless dress is the perfect flowy vacation complement for so many reasons.
Let’s start with the detailed design of the cutout. It features a central cutout that continues down the waistline, allowing you to show off the perfect amount of skin. This dress is made with comfortable, flowy material so you can stay cool while soaking up the summer sun.
The halter tie design is also a summer staple, but another element that really steals the show is the side slit. Show skin at the waist and a bit of leg in this maxi dress.
Kate Hudson knows what’s cool, adopt her look!
Zesica crossed halter maxi dress: Buy it on Amazon
It’s one of our favorites. From fun florals to classic gingham patterns, this bohemian dress has plenty of options to work with, giving you plenty of scope to create the look you want. It’s the perfect dress for a night out or a brunch with friends.
This long dress has a tie halter design which crosses in the front to give you a chic midriff cutout. The waist is made with an elastic material, keeping this dress comfortable and flattering. The bottom also features alluring ruffles which add to the appeal of the dress.
Women’s Floerns Twist Front Maxi Dress: Buy it on Amazon
This maxi dress is another great vacation find. This fluid paisley dress is made with a comfortable material that we imagine will look absolutely stunning when fluttering on a tropical beach.
This dress has a halter top design with a front twist that has a cutout just below. The center cutout shows your waist and the halter tie lets you show off your back. This dress also features a great side slit, so you can show off just the right amount of leg.
Dresses are the way to go this summer. Whether Instagram post by Kate Hudson wasn’t enough to convince you to jump on the cutout trend, we hope this roundup did the trick. Make this the most stylish sartorial season yet with one (or all) of these cutting options.
