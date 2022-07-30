All Beyonc Looks From Her Album Art We Have (So Far)





Happy Beyonc’s Day to all who celebrate. If you’re like me, you’ve listened to his seventh studio album an hour and two minutes of pure club escapism a few times since it was released last night at midnight. Alien Superstar and Summer Renaissance are currently fighting over my favorite song. Luckily, this is just the first part of a three-part drop (and we hope the other parts include a visual album.) All the while, Beyonc was quietly teasing us with ornate visuals from GCDS and Harris Reed on her Instagram for a while now. It’s clear that Beyonc is in her capital-F fashion era. On the album, she names Chanel, Versace, Balenciaga and even Telfar; and in her album cover, her fashion choices reflect edgy and brands like Schiaparelli, Mugler and Gucci. We’ve broken down some of the new looks so far. Photo: Mason Poole On her site, there is an image of Beyonc holding what appears to be a stiff black liquor, sitting cross-legged in a custom Mugler ruched dress structured with a metal bustier. Her tiny sunglasses sit low on the bridge of her nose, and a microphone anchored in a gun-shaped stand rests right next to her on the crushed red velvet of the seat. She looks listless at best. From left to right : Photo: Mason PoolePhoto: Mason Poole From left to right : Photo: Mason PoolePhoto: Mason Poole Then, wearing a custom Alaa dress, Beyonc seems to levitate in one of the photos, like the goddess she is. In another Alaa ensemble, she sits perched in a black lace bodysuit with her legs wide open. Hot. In another image, Beyonc ascends a series of red stairs in black patent leather platforms (comfortable!) and a black molded leather bustier with conical Schiaparelli breasts. It’s impractical and fantastic (imagine turning around in a crowded bar with those puppies), but maybe all breasts should be made pointy again like our 1950s predecessors and their beloved bras. Speaking of boobs, elsewhere, a flowing silver Gucci dress drapes Beyonc and a singular side of her chest as she sits beneath a disco ball. Her hand covers just enough of her exposed chest for Instagram not to censor the image. In shimmering silver lipstick and jewelry, she finds herself the center of attention, somehow eclipsing the disco ball hanging just above. It’s Leo season after all. If you too have a desire to free the breasts like Beyonc does throughout her album cover, she sells Alien Superstar Nipples on his site right now. While the average person might not be able to adorn their body in Mugler, Schiaparelli and Gucci, we can slap dazzling pasties across our chests, call it a fashion statement and, for one night, be transported somewhere else as we dance our way into a new rebirth. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive e-mail correspondence from us.

