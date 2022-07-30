Ommy Akhe explains how augmented reality could transform fashion





Subscribe to the BoF podcast here. When it comes to testing new technologies, there is always something unknown for brands. Although technology investments may not immediately translate to increased revenue, the drive to experiment could dramatically transform the fashion industry, according to Ommy Akhe, a creative technologist specializing in software and augmented reality prototypes. who spoke at the BoF Professional Summit: New Frontiers in Fashion and Technology. Understanding your customers, the things they value, the challenges you can help them overcome, and what excites them is key to meeting users where they are, says Ahke. The only constant is change. So why not join the journey and start enjoying the current future? Key ideas: Consumers today are younger, spend more time online, and are used to valuing arbitrary digital assets such as follower counts and verified ticks. This means they are also more likely to spend money on digital items that have value in the real world.

The tools that will build the metaverse, including 5G, artificial intelligence and virtual reality, for example, are well established and consumers are used to interacting with them.

Ahkes’ digital skin projects overlay dynamic imagery onto bags, clothes and shoes through a phone lens. Brands can implement this type of technology to build loyalty and give shoppers more expression.

