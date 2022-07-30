Jingle Dress Project to bring a form of healing art to Southeast Alaska

A Lower 48 group plans to share an Indigenous art form and advocate for physical, spiritual, and cultural healing in Alaska. The effort is called the Jingle Dress Project. And the Din artist group hopes a trip to Alaska will be the first of many.

The art of jingle dress dancing began in the Lower 48 about a hundred years ago and spread to Indigenous communities.

One of the Jingle Dress Project dancers, Dion Tapahe, talks about the importance of dance.

It’s important because when you dance the jingle dress it looks like rain and they represent prayers rising to the creator so it’s a healing dress and so when you do the dance it’s a dance prayer and healing.

This dance is commonly seen and heard in competition at powwows and forms of creative expression. According to cultural understanding, during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, an Ojibway man first dreamed of the jingle dress as a way to heal his sick daughter.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many art exhibitions in which journalist and photographer Eugene Tapahe participated began to be canceled. The virus has also started affecting people around him.

He says a dream inspired him to start the Jingle Dress Project.

In a statement on the Jingle Dress Project website, Tapahe talks about this dream:

I was sitting in a grassy field at Yellowstone National Park watching the bison graze on the horizon as the sun set. And then, in the distance, I heard the healing sound of jingles. One by one, beautiful dancers in fringed dresses appeared. It was as if they were dancing with the bison to the rhythm of a silent drum. It was beautiful and peaceful.

Traditionally, performers formed jingle cones from small metal lids. But a jingle doesn’t make sound on its own. That’s why a jingle dress incorporates hundreds of them.

After telling his family about his dream, he recruited his daughters Dion and Erin Tapahe, as well as Sunni and JoAnni Begay. And they traveled thousands (over 25,000) of miles to tell communities about the project.

The purpose of the project is to travel, dance and give hope through art, dance and culture to help us heal.

The group is planning their first trip to Alaska for August 4-11. They will visit Ketchikan and its surroundings. Eugene Tapahe says they plan to speak to Elders, students and the community at large.

We have a pretty tight schedule. Well be there for seven days. I think that’s the part that we’re really excited about because COVID is a little bit better now, and we can have that time to be able to go out into the communities to share our message and our culture,” he said.” And we were also excited to be able to learn from them and try to open up links so we can help each other out, we all have different problems but most of the time it’s usually the same problem that involved different lands and areas, so hoped to be a resource to help those there as well.

The group says Alaska travel logistics limited this trip to the Ketchikan area. But Erin Tapahe says they want to come back and visit more places.

I think we wanted to go to Sitka and a few other places but in the planning part we didn’t quite realize how big Alaska was so we can’t go to all the places we hoped for in one trip.

In 2021, Erin completed the Boston Marathon and performed a jingle dress dance for runners and those affected by COVID-19.

‘And so being able to bring the jingle dress into everyday life, in a way, was important because it was important for me to keep myself in a positive way by keeping myself healthy and having positive thoughts and trying to abstain from negativity in my life and that’s been a big part of regular dancing.”

When the groups visit, they will also participate in the Blueberry Arts Festival and give a presentation at the Tongas Historical Museum.