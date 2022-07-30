Beyonce stuns fans in a topless Gucci silver disco dress amid Renaissance album leak – see pics





















The singer dazzles in a silver Gucci disco dress in a new Instagram post – after her first solo studio recording in six years was leaked two days earlier see pic

BeyonceThe latest album from is all everyone seems to be talking about right now, but here at Good morning! Fashion offices, what caught our attention the most was her latest big fashion moment, coinciding with the launch of Renaissance. MORE: Beyoncé shares adorable photo of rarely seen children in touching new tribute In a post shared on Instagram with its 270 million followers, Beyoncé has unveiled an exquisite new photograph of herself wearing an incredible silver sparkle dress. The disco-inspired Gucci dress conjured up images belonging to 1970s icon Diana Ross as the star marked the launch of her seventh studio album – her first solo in six years. Loading player… WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM’s July issue READ: Beyoncé dons a stunning spiked bodysuit for a daring album cover ahead of her release Beyoncé’s long piece was full of glitzy drama, with intricately pleated sleeves and an asymmetrical torso – designed to leave one breast fully uncovered. The 40-year-old star looked radiant, almost as if she belonged to another era as she sat cross-legged and raised one arm to show the extent of the statement sleeve. MORE: Beyoncé’s delicate bee necklace has been creating buzz – and it’s on sale now More appropriately, Beyoncé sat directly under a disco ball — which naturally accentuated the chrome on her dress even more. Even her beauty look worked in tandem with the lustrous theme — she wore a glossy silver lipstick alongside a shimmering smokey eye. Beyoncé styled the Gucci dress with sparkly earrings, sheer black stockings and patent stilettos. The dress, courtesy of the historic Italian brand, was first shown last November at Gucci’s Love Parade show. Beyoncé wore a dress that was first shown at Gucci’s Love Parade show The star warmly thanked his fans for patiently waiting for the release of Renaissancealthough the album was leaked two days earlier. The star shared a heartfelt message “Thank you for your unwavering support,” she wrote in a post revealed in a second photo. “I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! newsletters to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

