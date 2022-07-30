Lava La Rue Unveils Latest EP, ‘Hi-Fidelity’ – News





wash the street released their new EP, ‘Hi-Fidelity’. Rooted in the shared cultures of West London and the West Coast of America, illustrating a slow, laid-back culture and shared sociological structures, the record demonstrates a creative transition that La Rue describes as “one last project” that “acts as a bridge between the lava that has made its debut, the one that everyone knows, and the person that I am becoming.” ‘Hi-Fidelity’ was born in Los Angeles at the start of the pandemic, with the EP’s title track being brewed on a whim during a session with Foster the People’s Isom Innisoffering a spaced and psychedelic fit. Read this next: The best tracks of 2022 so far The EP ends with ‘Motel’, which was released as a single simultaneously with the EP’s release. It features a catchy bassline from a longtime collaborator i am gray with a melody that illustrates the creative evolution of La Rue, accompanied by their soaring voice. On the intentions behind the “Hi-Fidelity” record apart from their evolution, Lava notes it as the one they want to hear explode in the back of someone’s van going on a trip with their friends, or some version cheeky remix currently playing. in a dingey gay dive bar”. For those wishing to see the EP live, the artist will play a landmark show in London at Heaven on September 20 where “Hi-Fidelity” will be presented alongside his catalog, having previously graced Glastonbury earlier this year and previously on Royal Albert Hall. . Read this next: DIY Defiance: Genosys Sound System brought the spirit of 90s rave to Glastonbury Since releasing their debut single “Widdit” three years ago, Lava La Rue has released a plethora of music and has become a founding member of the creative group NiNE8, where they have held projects in the worlds of art, music and music. music and fashion – with a standout show at Men’s Fashion Week and ‘LATE’ takeover by TATE Modern. You can listen to Lava La Rue’s new EP, ‘Hi-Fidelity’, nowand grab tickets to their flagship show in London here. Niamh Ingram is Mixmag’s weekend editor, follow her on Twitter

