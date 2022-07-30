Hussain Rehar’s avant-garde work is high fashion tweaked for the desi palette – Style

There was a touch of neon. Bright multicolored stripes. Strips of silk and organza in contrasting colors came together to form long column shirts. Thick bouquets of sequins forming eccentric floral motifs. Psychedelic octopuses and fish wading from shoulder to sleeve.

Electric. New Age. Shamelessly elegant. You could dig deeper into the fashion lexicon to find more ways to describe Hussain Rehars’ initial work, back in 2017. It was such an anomaly from the pretty dressy adornment that dominated the fashion scene that she did sit down and take note.

Freshly graduated from the Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD) and after a few months of collaboration with the designer Khadijah Shah, Hussain launched out on his own with an eponymous brand. Her aesthetic was so unique that she immediately caught the eye. Who is the designer, you wondered, seeing some of the designs while scrolling through Instagram.

This query was quickly followed by an inquiry into his prices, where he stocked, and whether his clothes could be purchased easily. [He] could become one of the future fashion trendsetters, I wrote in my very first review of his work.

Shortly after, in March 2018 to be precise, Hussain made his runway debut during the PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week (PSFW) in Lahore. Stepping out at the end of the show with a coterie of models, Hussain was just as fashionable as the clothes he created. Dressed in a striped jumpsuit with a zipper down the front, he smiled shyly as he bowed.

Since then, Hussain has become a fixture on the Lahore fashion circuit, making waves when fashion weeks were still functional and even weathering the pandemic with flying colors, rolling out successive collections online for his growing clientele.

To this day, his personal fashion statements tend to live up to the fashions he is known for: oversized blazers in vibrant colors, power suits, baggy kurta pajamas, all complemented by a delectable range of accessories. It’s a wardrobe to die for and it’s a testament to how much this young boy from Gujranwala loves clothes.

Long before fashion design was his raison d’etre, a young Hussain Rehar mixed and matched his clothes and dressed for family gatherings. Relatives would be delighted. Perhaps the city of Gujranwala of sunny fields and struggling wrestlers in dusty akhaaras had never known such a fashion savant before!

I’ve always loved composing an outfit, he tells me. The wardrobes in my homes are filled with clothes that I constantly buy and then wear in different ways. I like to dress up and go places!

This admission makes me curious: what did he do during the coronavirus lockdown when no one was going anywhere? I was getting dressed and going to dinner with my mother, laughs Hussain.

The personal penchant for standing out has translated into the creation of clothing that stands out. Over a career spanning roughly six years, Hussain honed his craft, worked on patterns and finishes, and mastered the balance between commercially viable yet distinctive design.

He won two Designer of the Year awards Demi-Couture at the 2019 Hum Style Awards and Achievement in Fashion Design (Luxury Pret) at the Lux Style Awards last year and held a solo show in 2020 at a time when Covid-19 had temporarily been at bay.

Even though the coronavirus has generally dented sales of luxury fashion apparel, the Hussains’ business has continued to proliferate. His clothes are seen everywhere at parties, weddings and worn by celebrities and he has streamlined his business module, synchronizing it with the ubiquitous demand for fast fashion. He has his many fans and also some critics.

I haven’t been able to schedule a [second] solo exhibition because business is doing so well, says Hussain. Customers want to see new collections every few weeks. There is constant pressure to keep creating new designs and there has not been enough time to conceptualize and create a collection for the show.

His first solo show, which took place at a time when most designers were still trying to recover from the losses suffered during the pandemic, took people by surprise. On a beautiful winter afternoon, Hussain had transformed the garden of a private house in Lahore into a walkway. A tree, right in the center, had formed the main focal point; models walked around it and gathered below for photographs.

There was dhol dhamaka and a whirlwind of color, the collection delving into the many festivities that make up a traditional Pakistani wedding. Unlike most solo shows, the set up hadn’t been elaborate or over the top. Instead, it was simple and effective, with a fledgling brand choosing to flex its fashion muscles on its own, without the aid of fashion advice.

Flying solo, when previously he had only shown himself in collective fashion weeks, did he help the Hussains brand? It certainly helped increase brand awareness, he says. It showed that we were ready to be alone in the limelight, without the hype generated by a collective parade of designers during fashion week. Nothing at all was happening in the local fashion scene at the time. My show was one of the very first shows to take place since the pandemic broke out. I think people found it refreshing. It gave them hope that things would get better.

But the show took place almost two years ago. Since then, Hussain hasn’t been on the catwalks, although he offers many collections ranging from rugged evening wear to funky luxury clothing and unsewn fabrics. Her designs are distinctive and really pretty, but they’re certainly not as cutting-edge as her early collections were. Did Hussain tone down his wacky side in an effort to do more business?

I always love edgy design, but ultimately the clothes should sell, he admits. Even internationally, designers may make wild claims on the catwalk, but they will make more subtle versions of clothes for retail. In the absence of fashion weeks, my priority right now is to create clothes that are different but, at the same time, user-friendly.

He continues, I think my clients appreciate my brand ideology, the way I fuse traditional hand embroidery with modern silhouettes and colors. It may be market-friendly, but it’s not boring. I make sure the fabric and embroideries are of high quality and I try to keep prices competitive.

And then, there is always so much variety. Each collection has a different vibe and aesthetic to the previous one. Before even creating a collection, I think about how I want to market it, the model and the styling for the shoot. Once the concept is in sync with the designs, the images become more impactful. The shoot doesn’t need to be elaborate. I prefer product-oriented photography that remains unique.

I agree that the images he creates are very eye-catching, calculated to make you want to head to his online store. And yet, some of these shoots have not all been criticized at times for being too similar to those of other creators. A recent collection, released last fall, for example, drew immediate comparisons to a shoot by international brands also released the same year. The colors and styling were eerily similar.

It has also sometimes been pointed out that Hussain is inspired too much by certain major brands from across the border. How inspired is he really?

I think it’s completely normal to be inspired, he says. We spend so much time flipping through fashion magazines that sometimes we will unconsciously register certain images. Now that my brand has become more established, I have become very concerned that there will be no replications. Still, I don’t mind taking inspiration from a brand and styling a photo shoot in a particular way or placing jewelry in a certain style. Above all, the design must be mine.

Connoisseurs of handcrafted embellishments have also sometimes criticized that Hussain may have a knack for bling and stonework, but his embroideries lack delicacy and finesse. Does he agree?

Of course, he doesn’t. In fact, he laughs. I have my own aesthetic. If Elie Saab creates delicate embellishments and Alexander McQueen goes overboard with thick layers of sequins, does that mean one is inferior to the other? My style can be different from others in fact, that’s how I would like to be!

When I create luxury clothes, I want them to be glamorous and sparkling. I will put sequins and stones together in certain designs to create this look and aim for a particular price range. On the other hand, the traditional bridal wear that I create has very delicate hand embroidery and is priced accordingly.

He also dipped his toes into the crowded market for unsewn fabrics, launching seasonal collections of lawn and winter wear. How is it going?

Alright, he says, the market for unsewn fabric is huge. One of my brothers deals only with the unsewn fabric market. The other takes care of all the finances. It’s a family business, of course. Yes, I’m not good with numbers, so my brothers joined me.

There was no pressure to return home to Gujranwala after graduating from Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD)?

No, my family and I always knew that I would start my business in Lahore.

It only has one physical store in Lahore so far. Has it considered expanding to more stores or is it focusing more on online growth?

So far we have been happy with the Lahore studio, says Hussain. It caters not only to Lahore but to all the surrounding cities of Punjab. And the online world is amazing, it can’t be beat. You put a clock on Instagram that counts down to the launch of a new collection, and suddenly you’re tapping into a global marketplace.

It’s so high when orders filter out overnight, right after a new line launches. It means you are doing something right. Were very diligent to make sure we delivered on time. We want the customer to come back to us.

How does he think he has improved over time? I certainly know my market better. When I started, I constantly wanted to experiment and try new techniques. Now I understand that, more importantly, clothes should be wearable.

I also gained more experience in choosing embroideries and fabrics. Right from the start I was using the wrong yarn and sometimes it couldn’t hold the sequins in place and they would fall off. I know a lot better now!

The threads certainly no longer fall out and the sequins are firmly in place, sparkling. Modern. Mystical. Eclectic. Haute couture simmered and refined for the desi palette. As I said earlier, we could continue.

Originally posted in Dawn, ICON, July 24, 2022