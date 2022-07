Nicole Scherzinger wears a golden gold dress in Portugal

It’s been a hectic week for Nicole Scherzinger. For starters, a new clip has surfaced from the old one. X factor days showing the truth behind how One Direction was truly formed, including Nicole’s role in the genius plan. Then she responded on Instagram with a glorious post and caption making a subtle reference to the footage, writing, “Does it drive you crazy how long it takes for the truth to come out? πŸ˜‰β™₯️” – amazing. Now Nicole is shifting gears and sharing photos from one of her last shows, where she delivered a stunning performance while looking absolutely amazing. Nicole took the stage at the Atlantis Concert for Earth Festival in Portugal, treating fans to some incredible tunes, including iconic bops from The Pussycat Doll and even a rendition of Prince’s “Purple Rain.” For the event, Nicole pulled out all the stops on the wardrobe front, taking the stage in a jaw-dropping gold and silver mini dress by Micaela Oliveira. The backless bodice, made of intricate yarns woven together like vines, features cutout detailing on either side before transitioning into a collar-style collar. From each shoulder hang shimmering fringe, mirrored in the hem of the skirt. “Nothing takes me higher than taking you all higher!” writes Nicole on Instagram while sharing photos from the show. “And for love and passion for a good cause and good purpose! #concertforearth #savetheearth” This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Fans were very obsessed with the look, commenting: 😍😍❀️πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ‘ MAGNIFICENT ❀️ πŸ”₯ πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ˜ You are beautiful πŸ™Œβ€οΈ πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ Hi, we need more of this. Please and thank you πŸ”₯ Nicole finished the cut with a slicked back high ponytail and a stunning red lip. She even went on to share this comic transformation before and after the outfit: This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. To like! Follow Natacha on instagram. Natasha Harding

