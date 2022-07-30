Milan asks for more time as Moncler, Ferragamo and Bally add to busy fashion week schedule





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. The CEO of Italian fashion association Camera Della Modas, Carlo Capasa, is calling on New York, Paris and London to consider giving Milan Fashion Week more time, as it announces a packed Spring/Summer 2023 schedule for September including 67 parades. It’s a positive issue as it illustrates the vitality of Italian industry, Capasa said in an interview. But also, it’s crazy. You can’t have 12 or 13 shows every day on the schedule, plus presentations. We had to refuse certain brands. I have already spoken with the other fashion weeks and said with the utmost respect that we need one more day. Milan’s provisional September schedule, released today, is certainly packed with Antonio Marras returning on Wednesday morning; and Sunday live shows, which include Giorgio Armani’s tentpoles and Matty Bovan’s recently announced Milan debut with Dolce & Gabbana backing. Interim highlights include Diesels’ public show and catwalk debut at Etro by Marco De Vincenzo; Salvatore Ferragamo by Maximilian Davis; Bally of Rhuigi Villaseor and Missoni led by Filippo Grazioli. Another will be the first live group show presentation by WAMI (We Are Made In Italy), the self-proclaimed BIPOC design collective, scouted by Michelle Ngonmo, led in collaboration with Italian designer Stella Jean and US-born Edward Buchanan. United, who in the 1990 was the first designer of Bottega Venetas. Mainstays such as Prada, Max Mara, Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Versace remain present and correct. Moncler will stage a special show on Saturday night to mark the 70th anniversary of a brand that is one of the few fashionable companies founded in France but owned and operated by Italians. Other late night shows include Boss at 9pm on Thursdays and Vitelli at 9:30pm on Fridays. The Cameras Fashion Hub for new and emerging designers returns, as does its Graduate Show and Sustainable Fashion Awards event. Fashion is complex. It’s a business, and it’s art at the same time as it’s a cultural industry, Capasa said. In Italy, this industry requires a little more time to share its abundant harvest of products. The manufacture and export of Made In Italy fashion products generated more than 34 billion in 2021, compared to 32.2 billion in 2019. Italy is also the source of many luxury goods: more 80% of the supply chain of the French luxury conglomerate Kerings, for example, is in Italy. Increasingly, however, the global luxury industry’s primary commodity source is finding itself deprived of the time it needs to showcase its products to the global community of fashion buyers and editors. We don’t have enough days. It’s not my opinion, that’s how it is. Right now we’re sandwiched, like in London, between fashion weeks in New York and Paris, Capasa said. I would like New York to start a little earlier in the future, to allow us to start on Tuesday without London wasting time. We also used to run until Tuesday, rather than Monday, but our friends in Paris started scheduling shows that day. We are extremely collaborative and cooperative, and respect the global system, but we have to find a solution. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: Marnis Francesco Risso takes the brand on tour from New York Fashion Week So hot right now: Fashion ShowThe top 10 spring-summer 2023 men’s fashion shows revealed Points to remember from Louis Vuitton Mens SS23

