Zoey Deutch’s fashion sense is everywhere, just the way she likes it

Zoey Deutch is exhausted. She just had a 26 hour travel day starting in Italy and ending in Colorado, and even hitchhike with a stranger from Denver to Aspen to co-host the opening of Sakss’ new pop-up store. You would never know though, because she looks stunning. Dressed in a floor-length white beaded gown adorned with a pin, the actress commands attention at every corner of the party at Casa Tua. Considering it’s a fashion event, almost all of the guests want to know who’s wearing Deutch (Proenza Schouler), but it turns out there’s really no method to her approach to clothing. I feel very all over with my fashion, she tells ELLE.com. I don’t know what I’m really looking for when I’m shopping, but I’m pretty clear: if I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.

In his new movie Not goodwhich drops today on Hulu, Deutch is doing more cosplay Emily in Paris aesthetic, although she has never seen the show. The social media satire follows her as Danni, a misguided wannabe influencer who claims to have survived a tragic attack overseas to gain social media clout. Deutch, who is no stranger to Hollywood as the daughter of Back to the futures Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch, or Instagram (she’s 27; the app was launched when she was in high school), prefers to leave her message up to interpretation. It’s an interesting opportunity for the public to watch it and play God, she says. Do you think she should get another shot, or do you think she doesn’t deserve it?

Here, Deutch talks all things Saks, his eclectic sense of style, and the pros and cons of social media.

Growing up, did you feel pressure to make a career in Hollywood just because your parents did?

I don’t know if I was aware of any pressure; I was not and am not aware of this in my conscious self, but maybe deep down inside. More than anything, I felt support and deep gratitude knowing that this path was an option; I know it’s not a luxury offered to most, choosing the life of an artist, writer, actor, singer doesn’t even seem possible. I am very grateful that my passion was encouraged.

What is your relationship with social networks? Has it changed over the years?

There are parts about it that are very soothing because I grew up with it and it’s been ingrained in my brain for years of training as part of my life. My best friend Willa [Bennett] and I had MySpaces together when we were about 10, and we were doing this thing that’s now a thing before it was a thing, and we were really good at it, and we loved it. We were always taking these artistic photos. It was very creative; it wasn’t as hollow as I find it now. We were doing these ridiculous photo shoots: dressing up, painting, mixed media stuff. It was a form of expression in a way that you don’t necessarily identify with social media. It sounds super silly to say, We were so creative on MySpace, but we were! When I edit photos or colors and play around with things like that, it’s soothing to my brain. My friends send me pictures and I play with colors. I appreciate. There’s that side, and then the side that I find deeply toxic, and I despise it.

Are you jumping on the BeReal train?

I joke that I’m pissed I missed this moment because my generation wore fishnet tights and tight skirts and eyeliner in middle school and high school, and they wear sweatpants and Reeboks. I’m like, Shit! You’re in luck. All of these things are reactions to being too glamorous and too Photoshopping and FaceTuning. I think that’s cool.

Dylan OBrien and Zoey Deutch in Not good. Projector images

What was it like working with Dylan OBrien again?

After filming The clothe in London, I told him about this film. [Director] quinn [Shephard] met him, and I was so excited to be able to work with him again in a very different role. Both of these films were shot during serious Covid times, so we were in a bubble. We were basically the only person to hang out with. He has become a very dear friend. Plus, he’s hilarious.

Dannis’ wardrobe in the film is very Emily in Paris-esque, but your style is of course very different from your characters. What have you bought recently that you like?

I recently bought this blue Rodarte dress from Saks that I’m obsessed with. It feels very 50s. I try to find a special occasion to wear it, I don’t want to ruin it!

What do you typically look for when shopping?

I feel very everywhere with my fashion. One day I’m an Amish butter churn, dressed in fluid [pieces], and the next day I’m in a flare suit, and the next day I’m in overalls like a 12-year-old boy going to Disneyland. I don’t know what I’m really looking for when I’m shopping, but I’m pretty clear: if I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.

Zoey Deutch as Danni Sanders in Not good. Projector images

What initially attracted you to the screenplay of Not good?



I got caught up in the conversation of the cancel culture. This is the part I really worked on.

What do you think about cancel culture?

I find it counterproductive that we all sit behind our computers and play God and decide who should live or die. It’s not super constructive and it’s not properly representative of the human experience. I just don’t know what message this sends, that if you make a mistake, it’s over and you might as well give up. But of course there are more nuances than that. It’s a movie about someone doing a bad thing, and I think it’s an interesting opportunity for audiences to watch it and play God. Do you think she should get another shot, or do you think she doesn’t deserve it?

Do you think there is a social media protocol to follow in the event of a tragedy?

You sure don’t claim you survived it like Danni does. [laughs]. It’s a clear line you shouldn’t cross. I think in general in life, if you’re authentic and empathetic and you lead with those qualities, that’s a good way to be.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.