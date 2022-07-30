Fashion
Pampa ISD School Board Approves Part of Dress Code, SRO Officers
By John Lee | [email protected] | Twitter: @jcl1987
The Pampa Independent School District Board of Trustees followed suit with the City of Pampa on Monday evening, approving the addition of two school resource officers.
“We will have three school resource officers instead of just one,” Piatt said. “We opted for 60-40 (PISD-City). I think we will go to 75-25 in the coming years. We just have to phase it in gradually. Both Governor Abbott and the Education Commissioner have said there will be money added to safety/security starting in the legislative session.
The Board also approved parts of the Pampa ISD dress code.
“We approved parts of it,” Piatt said. “What will change is that we will allow shorts, dresses and skirts that come to the fingertips rather than the knees. We will also allow holes and rips in jeans to the fingertips .
In elementary school, students cannot do athletic slides and must wear shorts under dresses.
There was a public hearing on PISD’s intention to consider designating the Pampa IP Gas Pipeline wind reinvestment area.
“We had to establish a reinvestment area for the wind farm, IP Project, on the northeast side of town,” Piatt said. “We did the Proman one at the last board meeting and then it was time to do this one. The county could have done it, but this process takes longer.
The reinvestment zone does not bind Pampa ISD to anything at the time, but if the Comptroller’s Office and the Board approve it later, it allows IP Pipeline to have a different tax rate for 10 years. The Board subsequently approved a follow-up action related to the public hearing.
“At the moment it’s just the area and where the project will be if it’s successful and hopefully it will,” Piatt said.
The Council also discussed the results of the STAAR and the end of course tests.
“We had a Covid year always trying to catch up and did a lot of interventions to help the kids,” Piatt said. “We had great gains during this period for reading. Sixty-two percent of the areas we test in have shown growth. Maths scores are still lagging behind pre-Covid, but we have made gains in the last year. We are not where we want to be yet, but we are making progress. »
Consent Program
• Minutes of the meeting of the board of directors: June 27, 2022
• Quarterly investment reports
• Monthly financial reports
• Approve 2022-2023 assessors and assessment schedule
• Contract with Engage2Learn for professional development – Teacher coaching
• Purchase of a VoIP communication system and a telecommunication voice system
• Consulting contract for leadership, coaching and support for pre-K/Head Start and kindergarten
Discussion/action items
• Discussion of the Pampa ISD Parent/Student Handbook 2022-2023 and the Pampa ISD Employee Handbook. The majority of the items related to employee safety and security. There will be more application for visitors on campus. “They all have to come to the front office to get a badge,” Piatt said. “They can’t be on school property without a badge.”
• Manuel Pampa ISD gifted and talented (GT)
• Interlocal contract under Texas Government Code Chapter 791 and Texas Education Code 44.031(a)(4) for the provision of automobile, liability, property/accident, workers’ compensation, and other coverages related district covers. This move will go from PCAT (Property Casualty Alliance of Texas) to TASB (Texas Association of School Boards) and save the district $75,000.
• First Reading of TASB Policy Update 119
• Approval of one person to represent Region 16 on the TASB Board of Directors. The council voted for Eddie Fuentes of Bushland.
