California jewelry designer Elegatto to add women’s accessories





Los Angeles, Calif.–(Newsfile Corp. – July 30, 2022) – Elegatto is known for its high-end jewelry and accessories for men. The company has just announced that it will add a line of women’s jewelry and accessories to its award-winning lineup, starting in fall 2022. The release is slated for October to celebrate the company’s fifth anniversary. The Bangle Gold bracelet by Elegatto To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/132410_d0852406e485db42_001full.jpg The all-new women’s collection will include around 16 designs to start, and will include Elegatto’s signature nautical-inspired bracelets, necklaces and rings. The men’s line will also be expanded in parallel with new chain necklaces and rings. The female counterparts of the men’s selections will offer additional sizing options for smaller wrists and feature more delicate and feminine designs, while adhering to traditional Elegatto styles. Creating classic pieces for Elegatto’s female clientele Elegatto was founded in 2017 with the intention of creating a premium line of men’s accessories that combine function and fashion in timeless pieces that can be worn everyday or for special occasions. The product line is created with quality in mind, so these pieces can be worn for years while remaining in excellent condition. As the brand grew, the company noticed that many of its customers were female, typically purchasing male loved ones; but sometimes buying the pieces for themselves, even though Elegatto’s line had previously been designed exclusively for men. That’s why the company chose to expand with a women’s line: customers are already there and ready to buy Elegatto pieces for themselves. Californian jewelry designer To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/132410_d0852406e485db42_002full.jpg The story continues Create elegance with iconic looks Elegatto plans to continue expanding its product line into premium accessories such as more rings as well as key chains and other accessories. Elegatto already has a customer base of over 100,000 customers worldwide. The company offers 80 different bracelet designs in a variety of materials and even produces custom jewelry designs for over 20 yacht clubs around the world. Elegatto products are also making their way into physical stores, with more than 30 stores across the United States carrying Elegatto pieces. Elegatto offers a wide selection of bracelets, including the headlines collectionthe Collection of nautical rope braceletsand the Collection of leather bracelets. Customers will soon see the expansion of Elegatto Necklace options as well as new products. The Elegatto representative explained that the company’s mission is to provide high-end accessories at affordable prices, allowing every customer to find a piece of jewelry for every occasion and every style. “Our aesthetic is recognizable by minimalist design and attention to detail,” the company says. “Our designs bring a personal touch to any lifestyle. Durability is our number one design consideration – we basically want each piece to last for years of enjoyment.” Elegatto is a men’s accessories store located in Los Angeles. Founded in 2017 by designers with a passion for unique designs and high-quality jewelry, the company’s mission is to provide high-end accessories at affordable prices and designer pieces for everyday wear that will stand the test of time. test of time. Login with Elegatto

