



Small but dedicated groups of Kate Bush fans braved the cold in Christchurch and Dunedin for a tribute dance and fundraiser celebrating her song Wuthering Heights as part of a global event on Saturday. In the annual The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever event, fans gather to recreate the iconic 1978 music video in which Bush appears in a misty rural English setting, wearing a bohemian-style red dress and dancing in a state of trance. The event first took place in 2016, inspired by British theater group Shambushs The Ultimate Kate Bush Experience staged as part of the Brighton Fringe festival in 2013. Inspired by Emily Bronte’s 1847 gothic novel, the song is written from the perspective of the character of Cathy who appears as a ghost to her lover, Heathcliff. KAI SCHWORER/Stuff Co-host Louise McHaffie (R) performs on Christchurch’s most turbulent day ever. READ MORE:

Bush shot to global stardom with her first single, aged 19, and was the first artist and songwriter in the UK to achieve a number one single. Christchurch co-host Julianne Taylor, 55, remembers being transfixed by Wuthering Heights when she appeared on weekly pop music TV show Ready to Roll as a teenager. I was an instant fan. It was so different, and kinda weird and ethereal. It was very unusual, the dance moves, the dress, the fact that she wrote it herself and made the video was incredibly inspiring. Hamish McNeilly / Stuff In Dunedin, the annual Octagon event was a fundraiser for men’s mental health. Taylor said the combination of Bush’s vocals and his interpretive slash ballet dance moves fascinate people. Bush enjoyed a resurgence in popularity after his song Running Up That Hill was featured in an episode of the television series Stranger Things. The event was first held in Christchurch in 2016 and Taylor said fans were inspired to do it again this year on the singers’ 64th birthday. On both occasions it took place in the red zone of the city, where more than 8,000 houses were demolished after the 2011 earthquakes. In Dunedin, the annual Octagon event was a fundraiser for men’s mental health, organized by mayoral candidate Mandy Mayhem Bullock. KAI SCHWORER/Stuff The event was first held in Christchurch in 2016. Donations of $650 have been collected and will go to the mental health organization Wellness, Empathy, Kindness Aotearoa (WEKA), Bullock said. The 49-year-old said it was good the event happened in winter in Aotearoas when we know people have the blues, they are depressed, they don’t go out. She said the song, like the book, captured the feelings of angst felt in difficult relationships. I think we all identify with that desperation, and the song is so passionate and…in the crafty moors, there’s this romantic imagery.

