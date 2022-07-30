Up to 47% off top rated bags





If you ask us, there is a great place to buy luggage. Sure, there are a ton of budget bags out there, but anything under $100 can turn into a hassle when it comes to maximizing your luggage space and ensuring your travel experience is as smooth as possible. And while we won’t kick you for investing in legitimate luggage that will last for years and years, it will still cost over a thousand dollars when all is said and done. This is where luggage sales come in. Read more: The best carry-on bags If you want a quality setup at a price that won’t break the bank, then you better stay tuned for sales of the highly reliable mid-range luggage brands. These sales are where you’re likely to get a roomy bag for over $150 off and a durable carry-on for under $200. Luckily for you, we’ve spotted a sale like the one we’re describing, and it’s from long-time French manufacturer Delsey! Helium Aero Hardside Checked-Large 29″ DELSEY Paris

amazon.com $253.92 $199.99 (21% off) 19″ expandable hardside suitcase DELSEY Paris

amazon.com $166.99 Châtelet Air Hardside 21″ Cabin Luggage DELSEY Paris

amazon.com $321.48 $240.00 (25% off) Cactus Hardside Checked-Medium 24″ DELSEY Paris

amazon.com $331.20 $174.99 (47% off) Helium Aero Hardside Checked-Medium 25″ DELSEY Paris

amazon.com $231.84 $201.29 (13% off) Raspail 28″ wheeled sports bag DELSEY Paris

amazon.com $169.00 $109.49 (35% off) Securitime Expandable Plaid – Medium 25″ DELSEY Paris

amazon.com $287.04 $159.43 (44% off) Châtelet Hardside 2.0 Hold bag 26″ DELSEY Paris

amazon.com $389.99 $216.58 (44% off) You can’t go wrong with any of the offers above, but there are a few sales we particularly like. If you are looking for checked baggage, we will tell you Helium Aero Hardside Checked-large ( ) with over 5,000 five-star Amazon reviews. And if you’re looking for a small carry-on bag for the weekend, check out the Hard expandable carry-on ( ) with over 1,900 five-star Amazon reviews. And if you’re looking for the biggest savings, the Paris Cactus Hardside Checked-medium ( ) and the Paris Securitime Extensible Tiles-medium ( ) are the way to go. Even though we’re at the height of summer travel, there are still hidden luggage deals to be discovered. We see this as the perfect opportunity to swap out a bag that’s been a bit too worn, as well as time to pick up some new luggage to add to your ensemble. Whatever your needs, you can’t go wrong with a Delsey bag that will last you many years. So remember, don’t go the cheap route when it comes to luggage. Take advantage of the sales on the best rated brands instead! John Thompson

Gear and Trade Editor

John Thompson is the Equipment and Trade Editor at Men's Health, where he covers fashion, grooming, equipment and technology.

