Spain’s Queen Letizia borrows her daughter’s $40 dress





Even the royal family can appreciate a discount. Queen Letizia of Spain loves royal outfits, and it looks like she turned to her teenage daughter’s closet for fashion inspiration this week. The 49-year-old looked fresh for the summer as she stepped out in a red and white patterned shirt dress on Wednesday. The same style was recently spotted on her eldest, 16-year-old Princess Leonor, who wore it last month to attend Maria Pages’ performance at the Teatros de El Canal with her whole family. The ikat print midi dress from the Spanish brand Dndara is currently on sale for just $40which makes it a very good deal. The Spanish queen wore the dress with her favorite pair of brown ankle tie wedges from now shuttered brand Uterqe for an outing to the headquarters of Unicef’s Spanish Committee. The 49-year-old Spanish royal paired the cheap look with brown wedge heels. Getty Images Queen Letizia is known for scoring a bargain and making a statement with her outfits. In May, she turned heads at a World Red Cross Red Crescent Day event, wearing a $65 fuchsia dress with ab cutouts by Spanish brand Cayro Woman. She’s also not afraid of double earning, having first worn the same Carolina Herrera handbag ($1,500) that Meghan Markle wore to the Invictus Games in April. And it looks like mother-daughter style swaps are popular in royal circles; Last month, Kate Middleton lent her own mother, Carole, a pink Me + Em dress for Royal Ascot. The Duchess of Cambridge launched the look last spring to visit a cancer patient who asked her to wear a pink dress. Carole added a belt and an oversized black fascinator for her day. Princess Leonor, 16, wore the print look last month to attend Maria Pages’ performance at the Teatros de El Canal with her family. Getty Images Carole and Kate are known to often share clothes, having previously worn the same hat and dress on different occasions. Maybe Queen Letizia will one day return the favor to her daughter Leonor. And if the young royal had a choice of mom’s best outfits, she’d better ask for Letizia’s wedding dress from 2004 costing the modest sum of 6 million dollarsthe dress was made with real gold thread by Manuel Pertegaz and remains the most expensive royal wedding dress of all time. She accessorized with a diamond tiara given to her by her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia, who wore the piece on her own wedding day in 1962. The style really runs in the family.

