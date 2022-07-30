Sara’s SONA dress “in solidarity” with IP





VICE President Sara Duterte-Carpio said she wore traditional Bagobo-Tagabawa dress during President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) in solidarity with indigenous peoples groups (IP) across the country who have fallen victim to the Communist Party of the Philippines and its allied fronts, the New People’s Army (NPA) and the National Democratic Front. Her statement comes after former Bayan Muna representative Eufemia Cullamat slammed Duterte for wearing the dress, calling it a ‘symbolic gesture’ when she allegedly marked ‘lumad’ students and teachers in red in Davao. City. Cullamat also claimed that Duterte threatened and abducted the lumad from their shrines while she was still the city’s mayor. Responding to Cullamat’s remarks, Duterte said Cullamat should apologize to his fellow PAs for allowing a terrorist group like the NPA to “deprive them of their dignity as a people and embroil them in a war that does not is of no use to them as PA”. She also urged Cullamat to apologize to her daughter, who was killed in an army operation in Mindanao in 2020, for sending her to her “horrifying and untimely death”. Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. Duterte said she wore the Bagobo-Tagabawa robe in solidarity with fellow lumad in Mindanao and other PAs in the country who complained about the NPA’s exploitation of their children as recruits. “It doesn’t matter if they are still minors and unable to understand the madness of terrorism embraced by the NPAs,” she added. It was also a way for her to lobby for the welfare of PAs, some of whom are recruited by the NPA. It also aimed to raise awareness about what happens to IPs in remote places. Duterte wore the traditional Bagobo-Tagabawa dress of Bae Sheirelle Anino, who is the deputy mayor of the Tagabawa tribe in Davao City. The Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe is one of the 11 major tribes in Davao City. According to its official Facebook page, the tribe is known for its “unique clothing and tasty delicacies”.



