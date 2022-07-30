Top 17 Perfumes for Men in India

You might wear the smartest clothes, keep a trim beard, style your hair nicely, and even harbor a chiseled body — but often times the most underrated element of a man’s ensemble is fragrance. that he wears. A good perfume can, more often than not, make all the difference in creating a lasting (and impressive) impression. So, on that note (pun intended!), here are 15 of the best perfumes for men in India that will add that much-needed edge to your aura.

Top 17 perfumes for men

Check out the list of 17 best perfumes for men in India that will make you a huge hit with women!

1. Hydra by Villain, 100ml



Nasty

A scent that is not only deadly but also long-lasting and refreshing, Hydra Eau de Parfum is one of the best summer scents for men. With zesty top notes of lemon, grapefruit and mint and strong base notes of white musk, amber and cedar, this fragrance is a refreshing blend of citrus and spice scents.

SEE PRICE HERE

2. Calvin Klein Eternity EDT for men, 100ml

amazon india

Calvin Klein is one of the most premium perfume brands in the market, and its Eternity perfume is, without a doubt, one of the best perfumes for men in India. Featuring a singularly captivating scent that imparts a fresh, woody scent, this fragrance houses a top note of sage that creates instant fascination, a heart note of galbanum, and base notes of mandarin orange and amber that last long. .

SEE PRICE HERE

3. United Colors of Benetton United Dreams Aim High Perfume, 100ml

amazon india

A high-end, timeless scent that also happens to be incredibly affordable, this Aim High variant from United Colors of Benetton features a top note of citrus, grapefruit and lemon, a middle note of mint, nutmeg and sage, and base notes of amber, wood and moss. Just one spritz of this cologne will be enough to create a lasting (and sexy) impression on your date.

SEE PRICE HERE

4. Snake by Villain, 100ml



Nasty

Nothing smells quite as versatile as spicy scents. Whether it’s summer, winter or fall, this scent will turn heads every time you wear it. Mysterious and spicy smell with this perfume with notes of amber, white musk and mandarin.

SEE PRICE HERE

5. Guess Dare Homme by Guess, 100ml



amazon india

First, look at this bottle! It’s good enough to want to buy this perfume ASAP. But it’s not just the bottle that makes this EDT from Guess Man so successful – it’s also the masculine woody-citrus notes and the fragrance itself seems incredibly affordable if you look at the wonderful quality offered by the Mark.

SEE PRICE HERE

6. Versace Man Fraiche EDT, 100ml

amazon india

With notes of star fruit, rosewood, white lemon, sycamore wood and cedar leaf, this vibrant and captivating scent will have you radiating a refreshing and intense aura – one that will make you more desirable than ever. Wear this perfume the next time you go on a date, and you’ll get a second date, too.

SEE PRICE HERE

7. Hugo Boss Infinite EDP, 100ml



amazon india

Yet another fragrance for men who love the finer things in life, this Infinite fragrance from Hugo Boss is the perfect companion for you when you have a party, dinner or social event to attend. With top notes of apple, tangerine and cinnamon; heart notes of patchouli, rosemary and lavender and base notes of olive wood and sandalwood, it’s the finishing touch your ensemble has always needed.

SEE PRICE HERE

8. Ferrari Natural Spray, 125ml



amazon india

Featuring a very sharp and masculine rustic woody and mossy scent, this scent is also incredibly affordable. Since you’re getting a premium brand at an economical price, there’s no reason you shouldn’t own this bad boy.

SEE PRICE HERE

9. Mr. Burberry EDP by Burberry, 100ml



amazon india

This perfume from Burberry comes with a woody and aromatic fragrance, which is sure to make every woman gaga over you, and every man will go green with envy. This fragrance is infused with notes of uplifting tarragon and spicy cinnamon, making it perfect for today’s man.

SEE PRICE HERE

10. Jaguar Classic Black, 100ml

amazon india

Jaguar’s classic black variant is infused with a rich, aromatic and luxurious fragrance that is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who come in contact with it. With heart notes of citrus, lotus flower and spicy ginger, plus additional notes of white musk and sandalwood, it’s an incredibly budget-friendly option.

SEE PRICE HERE

11. Mercedes-Benz Silver EDT, 75ml



amazon india

You don’t need us to let you know that Mercedes-Benz is one of the most prestigious and sought after brands. As such, their Silver perfume, which has a long-lasting scent, will definitely make you a hit with the ladies.

SEE PRICE HERE

12. Hugo Boss Just Different Eau De Toilette, 75ml



amazon india

Finally, we have another variant of Hugo Boss. Although it is a little pricey, it will be a worthwhile and long-term investment on your part. After all, it’s infused with mint and green apple top notes and patchouli base notes, making it a great accessory to wear on a night out with friends.

SEE PRICE HERE

13. Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio for men, 200ml

amazon india

Body odor matters! And no matter what, you shouldn’t let anyone make you believe otherwise. Acqua Di Gio by Giorgio Armani is composed of jasmine, bergamot, neroli, lemon and mandarin orange, which all work in perfect harmony to give you a scent like no other. So gentlemen, once you wear this perfume, you won’t have to worry about catching the attention of women, and that too for the right reasons!

SEE PRICE HERE

14. Titan Skin Verge Perfume, 100ml

amazon india

If you are looking for a perfume that has a pleasant, lively and refreshing scent, we have good news for you. With a superb trail and increased longevity, this fragrance will give you an unparalleled lemony freshness that will help you leave a mark wherever you go. With top notes of lavender oil, basil oil, rosemary oil and lemon, this fragrance will keep you fresh, active and fragrant throughout the day.

SEE PRICE HERE

15. Dunhill Icon Racing EDP, 50ml

amazon india

If you’re too lazy to reapply your perfume over and over again, then this Dunhill Icon Racing perfume is an absolute godsend, as it lasts so long that you would hardly need a reapplication. Its sweet, slightly lemony and woody scent makes it a must have for any man who craves youthful appeal, making it one of the best perfumes for men.

SEE PRICE HERE

16. Amouage: Interlude Man, 100 ml

amazon india

Exuding richness and a scent that would make any man envious of you, this scent is sure to seduce all of your senses at once. This fragrance is the pinnacle of splendor, which redefines the perfume scenario with its pristine woody fragrance. So the next time you have a social event, an important meeting or a dinner party, a few sprays of this cologne is enough to leave a lasting impression.

SEE PRICE HERE

17. Coach New York Platinum For Man EDT, 100ml



amazon india

Refreshing, oriental, fruity and pleasing to the senses, this cologne has everything you are ideally looking for in a fragrance, and that too at absolutely great prices. This scent would cast such a spell on everyone who interacts with you, you could even wear it to your grave!

SEE PRICE HERE

Still not sure what to buy. Here are the most frequently asked questions by men about fragrances. Let us answer it for you.