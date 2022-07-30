Fashion
Last days to shop 40+ fashion deals
Nordstrom 2022 Anniversary Sale Ends tomorrow July 31 and now is your last chance to discover fashion finds from Spanx, Free People, Nike and more at a crazy bargain. If you want to make a style statement this summer, or prepare your wardrobe for fall fashion, you and your wallet will love these limited times Nordstrom Deals.
Among the main markdowns? Spanxs comfortable but luxurious faux leather leggings. Our tester says best selling shapewear brand leggings tick all the boxes when it comes to quality, fit and style. Score them today at Nordstrom for $64.90, a huge markdown of $33.10.
If you are looking for a cute caryall to complete your outfits, consider theMadewell Shoulder Carry Bag, available for $124.99 $63.01 off the full list price of $188. Our reviewer is a fan of a version of the best selling bag (and celebrities too Meghan Markle).
Whether you’re stocking up on everyday essentials or looking for styles that make a statement, we’ve rounded up several ways to save during Nordstrom’s 2022 Anniversary Sale. Sunday July 31so be sure to shop quickly!
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Buying Guide
The best fashion deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022
Shop the top five fashion deals during the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to save on cult-favorite leggings, stylish sneakers and more.
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings for $64.90 (save $33.10)
- Adidas Swift Run Sneaker for $69.99 (save $15.01)
- Nike Air Pegasus 83 Premium Sneaker for $71.99 (save $18.01)
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan for $79.90 (save $36.10)
- Eileen Fisher Sleeveless V-Neck Dress for $119.99 (Save $78.01)
- Madewell Stripe Strap Carry Bag for $124.99 (Save $63.01)
Women’s clothing deals at the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
From cozy pajamas to effortless athletics dressthe 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale offers a host of stylish savings in-store this weekend only.
Men’s clothing deals at the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Stay cool this summer with great savings on tees and shorts, or get ready for winter with deals on jackets and joggers.
Shoe and accessory deals at Nordstrom’s 2022 Anniversary Sale
Complete your look (and your Nordstrom shopping cart) with deals on designer bags, shoes and sunglasses.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Endstomorrow July 31. Shop fast this weekend is your last chance to grab the best discounts on fashion, beauty and home essentials.
What is the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is an annual shopping event that offers deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The Black Friday-level sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Madewell, Zella, Barefoot Dreams and Olaplex. During the limited time sale, you can save up to 50% on beauty essentials, summer styles and fall fashion for the whole family.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is open to the public on friday july 15.
However, some Nordstrom cardholders were able to access the sale earlier.Icon card holderor Nordy Club shoppers who spend $15,000 or more at the department store each year, were able to access the presale onWednesday July 6 while Ambassador and Influencer cardholders had preview access to the sale on Thursday July 7 and Saturday July 9respectively. Nordstrom Cardholders who spend at least $5,000 per year in the store are considered ambassadors and those who spend between $500 and $5,000 have influencer status.
Along with getting early access to select Nordstrom sales, store cardholders also get tons of other perks like points earned for qualifying purchases. If you are not yet a cardholder, you can apply today for a $40 bonus ticket to use on your next Nordstrom purchase.
Learn more about the Nordstrom Credit Card
What should I buy during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022?
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale regularly includes savings on top fashion brands, and this year is no exception. Deals on customer favorite brands like Eileen Fisher, free people, Hello Yogaand more, you can get big savings on everything from activewear to business casual looks. The Anniversary Sale is the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe on a budget and shop massively on fall wardrobe essentials.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.
