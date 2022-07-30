Fashion
Dress code this summer: for work or play, keep it light and lively
Deciding what to wear on a sweltering day can be a balancing act between looking fashionable and feeling cool. We caught up with five stylish Torontonians in the city’s leafy High Park to find out how they manage to maintain their polish on a hot day, from makeup tips to fabric recommendations and even where to find the best glass of lemonade in town.
Burke Paterson
Founder and creative director of United Contemporary art gallery in West Toronto
Swapping out business-casual basics made with summer-ready fabrics is a cool-keeping strategy that works for Burke Paterson. I’m ditching denim and wearing lighter materials, he says of his Kit and Ace pants and breathable red mesh Adidas Stan Smith trainers. I like to be barefoot in the summer, but in terms of work and gallery management, I like having my toes covered. Her printed top was a bold find at Palm Springs boutique Seaplane, a menswear brand that makes small runs using leftover textiles. On wet days, Paterson likes to cool off by taking her miniature dachshund, Sally, who wears a Ruffwear harness, for walks along the lake. We live on this amazing lake in the city, he says. Just walk to Lake Ontario and it’s cooler right away.
Cat Mug
Stylist who also works in film as a costume designer and set supervisor
On any hot summer day, you’ll catch Cat Calica with her hair tied up in a bun with a colorful scrunchie from the Philippines or one she made herself. It makes me look taller, because I’m 1m75, she says. Most of her wardrobe is local, such as her top, which was hand-painted by artist Diana Lynn VanderMeulen, her Warren Steven Scott earrings, her lime green Corey Moranis keyring and her ring, which is from Newfoundlands Stitched by April. I do my best to wear local. Its community and its importance, she says. Her belts and sunglasses are all from vintage boutiques in Kensington Market, Courage My Love, Hi Kensington and Butterfly, while her wallet is a Value Village find. To stay cool, Calica gravitates towards tulle skirts with bike shorts and a baggy top. Or I’ll just wear swimwear like a top with flowy pants.
Kulin Matchhar
Major Gifts Coordinator at the SickKids Foundation and Board Member of the Gardiner Museum
With a busy social calendar of events, Kulin Matchhar loaded her summer wardrobe with versatile and stylish pieces made mostly of linen and cotton. These are fabrics that people wear in India or Egypt, and they stay cool in them, he explains. While traveling to visit family in India in February 2020, Matchhar had this bespoke kurta made at Gohel Mens Wear in the Mumbai suburb of Ghatkopar, choosing pale blue fabric evocative of Mykonos. It’s an ensemble he says he can wear to the beach with brown sandals or dress up in his black Gucci loafers. Its chilling, but it still looks formal. As for her sunglasses, Matchhar recently picked up this pair from H&M for her summer travels. I tend to lose my sunglasses so I didn’t want to buy anything too expensive, but they still look stylish.
Matthew Matthew
Celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist and content creator
A handbag that blends fashion and function, like Toronto-based brand Ai’s Nate Matthews satchel style, can be a lifesaver on a long summer day. I change my outfit later and I have a whole different outfit here, she reveals. In this year 2000 wizarding ensemble, Matthew wears a Curetty top she bought at the Montreal Editorial Boutique with a skirt from Australias I Am Gia (that’s a good basic parts store. find lots of my black skirts and tops.), vintage cowboy boots found at Ninety Six Tears Vintage and a stack of necklaces from Toronto jeweler Cuchara. As a professional makeup artist, Matthew recommends taking a less-is-more approach on hot days, skipping foundation and favoring cream products. I try not to overload my face with too many layers that will just melt away.
Erica Herbert
Co-owner of Ode, a hostel on Dundas Street West, and mother of four
For Erica Herbert, summer is the time to show off her assets. Legs need to be exposed after being locked up all winter, she says, explaining that dresses are her go-to item on a hot day. The vintage Dior dress and her Miu Miu sandals seen here are both from VSP Consignment, a fashion staple in Dundas West and neighbor of Ode. Britt and her team there always help me find something stylish to wear, Herbert says of VSP owner Britt Rawlinson. A true local, Herbert has a plethora of neighborhood gems she recommends cooling down just steps from her door, like pineapple lemonade at Tucana Coffee, ice cream at Death in Venice or a glass of chilled white at Loveless Café. .
With reports from Odessa Paloma Parker
Register for Globes Arts & Lifestyle Newsletters for more news, features and advice delivered to your inbox.
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/style/article-hot-summer-dress-code/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]