Dress code this summer: for work or play, keep it light and lively

Deciding what to wear on a sweltering day can be a balancing act between looking fashionable and feeling cool. We caught up with five stylish Torontonians in the city’s leafy High Park to find out how they manage to maintain their polish on a hot day, from makeup tips to fabric recommendations and even where to find the best glass of lemonade in town.

Burke Paterson

Jenna Marie Wakani/The Globe and Mail

Founder and creative director of United Contemporary art gallery in West Toronto

Swapping out business-casual basics made with summer-ready fabrics is a cool-keeping strategy that works for Burke Paterson. I’m ditching denim and wearing lighter materials, he says of his Kit and Ace pants and breathable red mesh Adidas Stan Smith trainers. I like to be barefoot in the summer, but in terms of work and gallery management, I like having my toes covered. Her printed top was a bold find at Palm Springs boutique Seaplane, a menswear brand that makes small runs using leftover textiles. On wet days, Paterson likes to cool off by taking her miniature dachshund, Sally, who wears a Ruffwear harness, for walks along the lake. We live on this amazing lake in the city, he says. Just walk to Lake Ontario and it’s cooler right away.

Cat Mug

Jenna Marie Wakani/The Globe and Mail

Stylist who also works in film as a costume designer and set supervisor

On any hot summer day, you’ll catch Cat Calica with her hair tied up in a bun with a colorful scrunchie from the Philippines or one she made herself. It makes me look taller, because I’m 1m75, she says. Most of her wardrobe is local, such as her top, which was hand-painted by artist Diana Lynn VanderMeulen, her Warren Steven Scott earrings, her lime green Corey Moranis keyring and her ring, which is from Newfoundlands Stitched by April. I do my best to wear local. Its community and its importance, she says. Her belts and sunglasses are all from vintage boutiques in Kensington Market, Courage My Love, Hi Kensington and Butterfly, while her wallet is a Value Village find. To stay cool, Calica gravitates towards tulle skirts with bike shorts and a baggy top. Or I’ll just wear swimwear like a top with flowy pants.

Kulin Matchhar

Jenna Marie Wakani/The Globe and Mail

Major Gifts Coordinator at the SickKids Foundation and Board Member of the Gardiner Museum

With a busy social calendar of events, Kulin Matchhar loaded her summer wardrobe with versatile and stylish pieces made mostly of linen and cotton. These are fabrics that people wear in India or Egypt, and they stay cool in them, he explains. While traveling to visit family in India in February 2020, Matchhar had this bespoke kurta made at Gohel Mens Wear in the Mumbai suburb of Ghatkopar, choosing pale blue fabric evocative of Mykonos. It’s an ensemble he says he can wear to the beach with brown sandals or dress up in his black Gucci loafers. Its chilling, but it still looks formal. As for her sunglasses, Matchhar recently picked up this pair from H&M for her summer travels. I tend to lose my sunglasses so I didn’t want to buy anything too expensive, but they still look stylish.

Matthew Matthew

Jenna Marie Wakani/The Globe and Mail

Celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist and content creator

A handbag that blends fashion and function, like Toronto-based brand Ai’s Nate Matthews satchel style, can be a lifesaver on a long summer day. I change my outfit later and I have a whole different outfit here, she reveals. In this year 2000 wizarding ensemble, Matthew wears a Curetty top she bought at the Montreal Editorial Boutique with a skirt from Australias I Am Gia (that’s a good basic parts store. find lots of my black skirts and tops.), vintage cowboy boots found at Ninety Six Tears Vintage and a stack of necklaces from Toronto jeweler Cuchara. As a professional makeup artist, Matthew recommends taking a less-is-more approach on hot days, skipping foundation and favoring cream products. I try not to overload my face with too many layers that will just melt away.

Erica Herbert

Jenna Marie Wakani/The Globe and Mail

Co-owner of Ode, a hostel on Dundas Street West, and mother of four

For Erica Herbert, summer is the time to show off her assets. Legs need to be exposed after being locked up all winter, she says, explaining that dresses are her go-to item on a hot day. The vintage Dior dress and her Miu Miu sandals seen here are both from VSP Consignment, a fashion staple in Dundas West and neighbor of Ode. Britt and her team there always help me find something stylish to wear, Herbert says of VSP owner Britt Rawlinson. A true local, Herbert has a plethora of neighborhood gems she recommends cooling down just steps from her door, like pineapple lemonade at Tucana Coffee, ice cream at Death in Venice or a glass of chilled white at Loveless Café. .

With reports from Odessa Paloma Parker

