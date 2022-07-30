40 Best Sweatpants for Men 2022

Sweatpants, both slim and loose, have long been treated by designers. The trajectory: Champion started it all, sportswear giants like Adidas and Nike made them cool, Jean Paul Gaultier brought them to the catwalks, and now almost every brand worth their salt carries them (special thanks to Jerry Lorenzo , John Elliot and Brunello Cucinelli for having it really zhoozhing). Indeed, they are very stylish and the best fit just as well as your favorite pants.

Case in point: I went to dinner with an old college pal—at a fairly reputable restaurant, no less—and I didn’t wear dress pants or skinny black jeans. Instead, I donned a pair of chunky, tapered black joggers, and was perfectly happy to do so. When I got there, it was clear I wasn’t the only one who got the memo. We’ve all grown accustomed to comfort over the past couple of years, and like the hoodie, sweatpants have outgrown their sports and streetwear origins, becoming a staple for most, if not all, occasions.

From tried-and-true cotton classics to style updates from some of the coolest brands, including Martine Rose, Everlane and Lululemon, there’s never been more options – or a better time to be in the market for a subtly modified and super soft pair of sweatpants from today. Even designer options, with their more streamlined silhouettes or idiosyncratic cuts, are just as comfortable as ever. In other words, they are all made to be worn proudly and comfortably in public. Now all you have to do is scroll through the 40 best sweatpants for men, all of which are prepared for whatever you have planned.

