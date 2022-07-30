Sophie Wessex: Royal revisits a printed dress and designer espadrilles





The Commonwealth Games were declared open last night as a host of famous faces attended the ceremony in Birmingham, including Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles and Sophie Wessex. For the occasion, Sophie wore a shimmering green dress, while Camilla donned a navy jumpsuit. Today, Sophie turned heads again in a patterned dress.

Sophie and Edward arrived at the Commonwealth Games today to watch gymnastics and rugby 7s. The rugby match took place at Coventry Stadium, and Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Lawrence were also in the crowd. Sophie donned the perfect summer outfit as she was greeted by Games veterans before entering the gymnastics arena. She donned a printed dress by Peter Pilotto, which she has worn many times in the past. READ MORE: How to store cheese to keep it from molding for months in the fridge

The dress is navy blue and covered in a floral and leaf print. It has short sleeves and a cinched waist, before billowing slightly into a mid-length pleated skirt. Now sold out, the dress retailed for £795 when Sophie bought it a few years ago. The Duchess completed her outfit with a brown leather handbag and a pair of brown espadrilles. DO NOT MISS

In this way, Sophie imitated the Duchess of Cambridge because Kate is also a fan of espadrilles. The shoe is the perfect summer accompaniment to any outfit. Sophie’s espadrilles are designed by the British brand Penelope Chilvers, a designer famous for her shoe creations. The shoes are designed in Britain but made in Spain – the home of the iconic espadrille.

Sophie’s brown pair, called Penelope Chilvers Scoop Leather Espadrilles in Tan, cost £159. Kate has a similar pair of wedge espadrilles, but gray in color and Monsoon. Both Duchesses have been wearing their espadrilles for years, and they may have the late Princess of Wales to thank. Diana was seen in a pair of bright pink wedge espadrilles in 1981, combining them with a pair of yellow denim overalls.

It was a bold look, marking the first of Diana’s many quirky and unique style moments. “As with so many trends, where Diana went, the world followed,” fashion expert Samantha Harman told Express.co.uk. “She is probably the first example of a royal wearing espadrilles in public.” Today, Queen Letizia of Spain also owns several pairs of espadrilles, which she often wears up or down, depending on the occasion. Royal fans were quick to take to social media this afternoon to voice their thoughts on Sophie’s look. Twitter user Carol wrote: “She is lovely as always.”

