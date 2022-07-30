Mens Style & Grooming By Yatan Ahluwalia: Etiquette for Business Meetings

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Long all around. Combed and groomed neatly in place.

Eyebrows : Natural and defined.

Face: Clean shaven and well groomed.

Lips: Polished and clean

Others: Black long sleeve shirt worn under a gray semi-formal day jacket.

The right business etiquette can help you excel in your career, perform well in interviews, achieve your career goals, and expand your professional network.

Style tips

The first glance gives the impression: Choose clothes that look sharp, stylish, and make you feel comfortable and confident.

Wear a universally acceptable color scheme: Sharp monotones of black or white or light/dark shades of grey, beige, blue or brown.

Dress properly: Wear a fit or cut that flatters your body type and allows freedom of movement. Always choose lightweight, wrinkle-free fabrics.

Treat you : You should be clean-shaven or clean-cut, have smooth skin and well-groomed hair. Long or dirty fingernails are completely unacceptable.

Smell good: Body odor and visible sweat stains aren’t even an option; therefore, you should use long-lasting and effective deodorants and light or mild fragrances that are neither too strong nor powdery and which linger in the room even after you leave.

Finishes

The details are always noticed. Shoes should be polished and well maintained, and heels should not rattle when you walk. Wear a simple watch, minimal (or no) jewelry, and pack a compact, easy-to-handle binder or purse. Your phone must be off or in silent mode.

Three accessories you didn’t know you could wear or bring to a business meeting, but you should:

A stylish notebook organizer

A leather laptop bag is the perfect accessory for those who want to look both organized and sharp. (Multicolor Leather Notebook Organizer by The Leather Story)

My recommendation: Taking notes during a meeting shows that you are meticulous and ensures that you don’t miss anything important. The notebook should look a little worn but never dirty or worn. Placing it in a functional and smart leather case will surely help you score points.

A fully charged smartwatch

A smartwatch with a leather strap will always look more formal than a rubber watch. (Fire Boltt’s Invincible smartwatch)

My recommendation: A watch that has the usual health and wellness features plus Bluetooth calling so you can talk through your wrist when you want to be discreet. This will improve your productivity as you can check your notifications and take important calls when you need them.

Semi-formal shoes

A good pair of round-toed shoes will make a good impression during a business meeting (Trendy leather shoes with white thread trimmings by Ezok)

My recommendation: It’s fine to wear semi-casual shoes to a business meeting, it’s a casual setting or venue. Remember that work shoes should be both comfortable and well maintained. Especially recommended when you have a long commute or traveling between locations.

Arriving

Better to arrive a little early than to be late. How you make an entry tells people how you expect to be treated. Politely inform reception or whoever you are meeting of your arrival and sit down while you wait.

Use the waiting time to visualize the conversation, meeting or interview in advance, this allows the mind and body to be better prepared to coordinate and function as they should. Mute your phone so you’re not distracted or uninterrupted by calls or alerts.

Receptionists are often the first line of screening and will often notice, observe and report if you are anxious or agitated. If you’ve spent more than 20 minutes waiting, it’s fine to give a gentle reminder if something earlier indicates you’re impatient or pushy.

Make the entrance

When called, quickly come in, place your bag or folder on one side of your chair (never on the table), and sit down. Carry the briefcase or bag on your side, ideally on your left hand so you can shake hands with your right hand.

Large carrying cases indicate that you are disorganized. Slim, light and compact carrying cases will make you look both disciplined and put together. Never place the bag in front of you or between you and the other person.

Position the chair or angle your body away from the seated position directly in front of the person. This lowers the other person’s level of authority. Sitting with your elbows on the arms of a chair conveys strength, power, and security.

Unbutton your jacket when you are seated. Make sure the shirt or tie underneath is in visible condition, as it will always be noticed.

Use accessible and open body language. Keeping your legs or hands crossed creates barriers. That said, sitting too relaxed or spreading your legs too wide will send the wrong signals.

The handshake and introduction

During times of social distancing, avoid shaking hands altogether.

It’s fine to initiate a handshake, but don’t force the other person. Never give your hand above a table but sideways. A good, firm handshake ensures you close the deal, get the job, the review, or win over the other person.

Make sure the pressure is gentle but firm. A soft handshake indicates that you are either repressed or submissive, while long handshakes can be both imposing and uncomfortable. If you meet a woman, always wait for her to reach out or a short verbal greeting is best.

conversation starters

Introduce yourself. Hand over your business card (with both hands) during the first appointment. If you meet the person again, your opening line should be Good to see you again.

Never start the conversation by complaining about traffic or the weather. Complimenting the person’s job or office will be welcomed, but overdoing it won’t work in your favor.

If you join a group of people, never approach them when they are talking to each other. This will surprise them and you will enter their personal space.

Smile, but don’t overdo it, subtle facial gestures are always better than a broad smile. In the first three minutes, be sure to use the person’s name twice: it boosts their ego and makes them feel important and in control.

When speaking, keep your fingers together and your hands close to your body. Too much animation is not necessary. Gently mirror the other person’s gestures, without aping them. Nod occasionally, but not too often. Always acknowledge that you understand what the other person is saying. This builds their trust in you.

Never be too familiar, sit or stand too close to the other person. Personal questions should never be asked even if you notice a family photo or keepsake. If you see an award or honor placed near the person, it was put there to be noticed and mentioning it will always earn you brownie points and prove that you are both sharp and observant.

Give an answer only when asked a question. If you are in doubt or need to interrupt, always wait for a pause or pause in the other person’s sentence. Speak in short, clear and concise words or sentences. Use English queens and not inline expressions or abbreviations. A slang or an accent will work against you.

If you’re pitching and the other person continues to make eye contact or frown, then they’re either listening or convinced of your idea. If they make repetitive gestures or look away, you need to work harder to convince them.

Closing and leaving

You know the meeting, discussion, or conversation is over when the other person takes a long space past an obvious closing line or leans forward from the chair, starts looking around, or starts looking at their watch or his phone.

Prepare and use your closing line, depending on the purpose of your meeting. Leaving an open communication channel always works. Normally, thanking the person for their time and letting them know that you look forward to hearing from them guarantees a positive and quick response.

Plan your exit before it happens and don’t stumble when you get up to leave. Picking up your stuff by returning to pick up something you left behind is never an option.

Leave the door (open or closed) exactly as it was when you entered the cabin, cabin or room.

Body language

Be well. Good posture and body language are extremely important.

During meetings, enter the room as confidentially as possible. Use the person’s name to address them by their first name if they are known personally and their last name if you are meeting them for the first time.

Shake hands firmly, but briefly. Never apply more pressure than the other person. Sweaty palms indicate a nervous or fragile nature. Never shake hands across the desk.

Sitting with your elbows resting on the arms of the chair gives strength, while sitting with your arms close to your body gives a feeling of defeat. However, relaxed the business meeting, never cross your hands behind your head and sit or place your feet on your desk.

While standing, rest your body weight on your own feet. Never stand against or lean on chairs, pillars or the wall. Standing cross-legged makes people feel like you have a hidden agenda or something to remember. Standing with legs slightly apart and hands relaxed at either side reflects confidence, dominance and power.

Briefings should be held standing and meetings seated. This opens spaces for discussion and gives everyone the opportunity to speak or say something. It also indicates that you are open to discussion.

If you work with people overseas, try to understand their work culture and social structure. Do your homework before travelling, meeting or interacting with someone of another nationality, offline or online. Knowing and respecting their customs instinctively trusts them and they will always appreciate the effort you put in, even if they don’t say so.

My advice : Moving your hand frequently during a conversation indicates that you underestimate the power of your own words. Minimize hand movements and never point at the listener.

The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style, grooming and etiquette.

From HT Brunch, July 30, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Join us at facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch