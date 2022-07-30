Colin Farrell’s costume is Miami Vice in heat





It looks like Colin Farrell is the latest actor to fall for the allure of the tank top-suit combo this week, a trend that has recently been all the rage on the red carpet where it has been embraced by other actors like Reg-Jean Page, Donald Glover and Timothé Chalamet. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images The 46-year-old Irish actor was at the premiere of Thirteen lives, an upcoming biographical survival flick directed and produced by the legendary Ron Howard, in an outfit that oozed Malibu confidence: the runaway wet hair, the unbuttoned, baggy linen suit with peak lapels worn over a skin-tight white waistcoat over the pecs and accessorized with gray suede loafers and a silver necklace. No button-ups and ties or heavily polished shoes here: Farrell is too much of a transgressor to wear such conventional red carpet attire. What we love the most is that it’s a set reminiscent of the actor’s role in miami vice, a film adaptation of the hit ’80s TV series where baggier suits, baggy shirts, bare chests and baggy pants figured as much as any action-packed crime. This coincided with the rise of Armanis’ new proposal for couture (which he debuted over Richard Gere in a neo-noir drama american gigolo), which was sexier, less form-fitting and formal, but sadly fell out of favor when the form-fitting suit returned in the ’90s. Although we can hail young Hollywood stars as the brave new proponents of sexy costumes. We feel compelled to remind you: Farrell did it first.

