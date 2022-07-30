Love Island outfits: Buy the exact clothes worn by competitors at the eBay auction





This year, the island of love looked a little greener with the hit ITV show breaking away from its fast fashion roots and instead teaming up with its first-ever second-hand clothes sponsor. The 2022 series which ends on Monday saw the islanders don some pre-loved (and still head-turning) looks thanks to resale platform eBay. And now you can buy the exact outfits worn by competitors via eBays second the island of love auction. Earlier this month, the first such auction put up 40 of the season’s most coveted pieces, but the second looks even bigger. From 8 p.m. tonight, more than 60 items worn by islanders will be available to viewers. From Ekin-Su and Indiyahs date night in last night’s episode, to Tashas couture dress from Movie Night, Andrews Massimo Dutti pink linen shirt or Davides Gucci white shirt, prices will start from of 99p with the highest bidder winning and all proceeds will go to Oxfam. Whether it’s a cutout dress, a corset-inspired top or Y2K cargo pants, all of this summer’s hottest trends will be available on eBay and the island of love auction center. The sale will only last for a week until Monday, August 8 at 8 p.m., which means you’ll want to bid fast on the items that shone for you on screen. Here we’ve rounded up the best looks that are just our type on paper. Read more: Ekin-Sus Rat & Boa dress, size medium: auctions on Ebay.co.uk open from 8 p.m. on July 29 < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (IVT) The fan-favorite Ekin-Sus glam look in last night’s episode was due to this Rat & Boa piece. Originally purchased for £87 on eBay, the lined maxi dress has a silky ivory finish, cowl neck, flattering open back and patterned details. Auction from 8 p.m. Davides Gucci white shirt, size large: Auctions on Ebay.co.uk open from 8pm on July 29 < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (IVT) From the controversial episode of the series Movie Night, the Davides Gucci white shirt tucked into navy blue pants was a clever choice. The white button down design is made from 100% cotton and was originally bought for just 37.95 on eBay, you will soon be able to bid on it from 99p. Auction from 8 p.m. Tashas couture dress, size small: auctions on Ebay.co.uk open from 8pm on July 29 < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (IVT) Worn on movie night, Tasha’s bodycon black couture dress was a viewers favorite and now you can bid on it from 99p. Available in a size small, the maxi dress is ideal for occasions with its thigh-high slit to the front, flattering cowl neck, open back and inset straps. Auction from 9 p.m. Indiyahs House of CB Dress Size Medium: Auctions on Ebay.co.uk open from 8pm on July 29 < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (IVT) On a date with Dami in last night’s episode, Indiyah wore this red, ruched House of CB skintight maxi. The side slit, square neck and structured bodice provide a flattering fit and now you can have a chance to own the dress yourself. Auction from 8 p.m. Paiges House of CB turquoise dress, size XS: Auctions on Ebay.co.uk open from 8pm on July 29 < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (IVT) This mint and teal House of CB mini dress was donned by Paige during her boat date with Adam in last night’s episode. The bandage style is one of Love Islands’ hottest trends and this bandeau take is a summer staple. Auction from 8 p.m. Damis Dior shirt, size large: auctions on Ebay.co.uk open from 8 p.m. on July 29 < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (IVT) This vintage Dior shirt was a trendy look for Dami during his last date with Indiyah. The red silk finish is paired with short sleeves and a collared button down design. Crafted from 100% silk, we’re sure the designer piece will attract plenty of bidders at auction. Auction from 8 p.m. Discount Codes For the latest summer fashion discounts, try the links below: the island of love is back and his water bottles too how to get your hands on merchandising

