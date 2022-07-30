Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh become the face of Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022





Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pulled out all the style stops last night as they made their royal runway debut at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022. Exuding unparalleled royalty and elegance, the couple walked the ramp in ace embellished designs designer Manish Malhotra. Fans were thrilled as the duo indulged in some sweet PDA, leaving everyone in awe of their chemistry.

Buy now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price As always, the figure The actor had everyone swooning over her style and grace as she slipped into a white lehenga heavily adorned with intricate white embroidery all over. It was paired with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline and dramatic cut course around his shoulders. In keeping with the regal appeal of the look, Deepika accessorized it with a choker set with stones, earrings and a matching ring. To add the finishing touch, the actor opted for smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohl and mascara-laden eyes, flushed cheeks and nude lipstick. beautiful Ranviere completed her all-white look in a black sherwani with intricate white embroidery. It was paired with plain black pants. Deepika Ranveer at the Mijwan fashion show (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Ravine Boy The actor looked suave as he accessorized the look with a pair of diamond studs. Deepika Ranveer at the Mijwan fashion show (Source: Varinder Chawla) The fashion show, organized by Shabana Azmi and her NGO Mijwan Welfare Society, brought together many celebrities. Gauri KhanNora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan and Dia Mirza were among the few stars spotted last night. Anushka Sharma’s parents also made a lovely appearance last night as they showed up in stylish ensembles. While her mother looked beautiful in a powder blue saree by Manish Malhotrahis father kept him stylish in a navy blazer paired with a smart white shirt and black trousers. Anushka Sharma’s parents attended Mijwan’s fashion show (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/deepika-padukone-ranveer-singh-manish-malhotra-mijwan-fashion-show-2022-8060372/

