Mijwan Fashion Show: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh become stars for Manish Malhotra and dazzle in royal outfits





Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starred fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Friday at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai. With great royalty and a public display of affection (PDA), the power couple showed their glamorous side to the public during the fashion show. While Padukone looked stunning in a silver-white lehenga with intricate embellishments and lace, her fashion icon hubby looked dapper in a royal black sherwani with white embroidery.

AFP Ranveer-Deepika PDA on stage Ranveer-Deepika’s electrifying on-stage chemistry saw them share cheek pecks and Singh’s romantic actions. Later, the ace designer and the couple took to social media to share photos from their photoshoot following the show’s huge success.

“ Back to recommendation stories Affectionately known as DeepVeer to fans, the couple made their runway debut at the Mijwan fashion show, which marks 10 years of alliance between the clothing brand and the NGO Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS) in veteran actress Shabana Azmi. The non-profit organization helps rural women acquire skills and creates job opportunities for them all over India. The association with Manish Malhotra World is just one way to provide employment to these skilled rural women. According to MWS, rural women account for almost 80% of job losses in April 2021, compared to only 11% in April 2020. About 15.4 million women lost their jobs, of which 12 million were rural women during the first month of national confinement. , between March and April 2020. When the second wave hit rural India, it took away 5.7 million jobs from rural women in April 2021. Recently, Singh found himself embroiled in controversy after he shared photos from his nude photo shoot for a magazine. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the actor, under Sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons), 509 (speech, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Information Technology Act. On the work side, the couple has a busy schedule. Singh, who was recently seen on Netflix’s interactive special ‘Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls’, is working on Rohit Shetty’s upcoming directorial film ‘Cirkus’ alongside Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. It is due out Christmas 2022. The ’83’ star will also be seen in ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film will be released in theaters on February 11, 2023. Meanwhile, Padukone is busy filming her next project “Pathaan” alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film will be released on January 25, 2023.

