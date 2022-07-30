How the Fashion Industry “Tricks” Customers Into Thinking They’re Buying Green

The fashion industry tricks shoppers into thinking they are buying sustainably by using vague language and exaggerated claims, industry experts have warned.

Retailers are facing fresh greenwashing charges after it emerged Asos, Boohoo and Asda were to be investigated over concerns they were misleading customers with their environmental claims.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will examine the three companies’ sustainability claims in separate investigations as part of a wider effort to uncover evidence of greenwashing in the fashion sector , a practice that activists say is widespread.

The competition regulator will examine whether statements and language used by Asos, Boohoo, Asda and other fashion companies are too broad and vague, and whether they have exaggerated their environmental credentials.

Lauren Bravo, author of How to break away from fast fashion, Told I shoppers are tricked into buying clothes they believe are durable.

Brands use vague language as a substitute for true transparency, she said, or highlight a positive element to make a piece of clothing appear more sustainable than it is.

Greenwashing is rampant in the fashion industry, with brands exploiting our growing concern for the planet, and it can be very difficult for the average shopper to spot lies and exaggerations among all the buzzwords and great demands, she said.

As the public becomes more aware of the fashion industry’s polluting role, many retailers and clothing brands have sought to reshape their image by creating ranges made from recycled materials and highlighting their eco-friendly programs. .

A range launched by Asos last month, the Circular Design collection, offers clothing designed around the principles of waste reduction, reuse and recycling.

Each piece in the collection is made from safe, recycled or renewable materials, can be used more and is made to be remade, according to the retailer.

Another online retailer, Boohoo, has unveiled a slogan, Ready for the Future, which tells shoppers that clothes are made from at least 20% sustainable materials.

And at Asda, customers who choose clothes bearing the George for Good label can rest assured that [the] the products are not only stylish but also durable.

The CMA will examine whether fashion companies set sufficiently strict criteria for labeling clothing as sustainable and whether items labeled as sustainable meet this standard.

It will also consider whether relevant information about their ranges, such as fabric composition, is missing.

Boohoo, for example, claims that clothes are labeled as part of its Ready for the Future range if the garment contains at least 20% better materials, such as recycled fibres, organic cotton or responsibly sourced viscose. .

He said customers will be able to see the material composition of products and how they meet our Ready for the Future credentials on our product web pages.

However, I found examples of items such as this purple denim shirt that are listed as part of the range, where the product details offer no information on how they meet the collections criteria.

Most brands speak loudly about their commitments to environmental and social justice, but rarely show evidence of action and impact, said Ruth MacGilp, spokesperson for campaign group Fashion Revolution.

A recent study of the world’s 250 top fashion brands and retailers conducted by the group found that less than 40% of companies that publish sustainable materials targets actually disclose what they believe constitutes such a material.

This suggests that sustainability is nothing more than a marketing tool for many brands, prompting consumers to make so-called green decisions, Ms MacGilp said.

Safer Fashion

People who want to buy green should be able to do so knowing they are not being misled, said CMA acting chief executive Sarah Cardell.

Eco-friendly and sustainable products can play a role in the fight against climate change, but only if they are authentic.

Well, take a close look at the green claims of Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda to see if they stack up.

Asos said it would cooperate with the investigation and pledged to play its part in making fashion more sustainable, including providing clear and accurate information about its products, while Boohoo said it had worked in close collaboration with the CMA to understand their expectations and support them with their investigation.

Asda said: We know how important it is that our customers can trust the claims we make about our products, which is why we ensure that the claims we make can be backed up by industry accreditations . We are ready and willing to answer any questions the CMA has regarding our George for Good range.