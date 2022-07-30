



Sustainable fashion or work of art? Diana Stelin’s clothing brand Gallerista is a masterpiece for the eyes Small company has eco-friendly yet fashion-forward clothing Updated: 8:30 p.m. EDT July 29, 2022

NICOLE: WOULDN'T IT BE PLEASANT TO ENTER FULLY INTO A PAINTING, TO FEEL ITS LIGHT, THE ELECTIONS OF TIME AND PLACE RUN OVER ONE'S SKIN? THIS DRESS IS A PART OF THIS PAINTING. >> IT IS. NICOLE: DIANA, AN AWARD-WINNING LANDSCAPE ARTIST FOR CREATING LUXURIOUS AND LAYER OIL PAINTINGS IN HER BROOKLINE STUDIO, SAYS THIS WEARABLE ART IS A CHILDHOOD DREAM COME TRUE. >> LITTLE GIRL, WANTED TO BE A FASHION DESIGNER. I WOULD DRAW THESE MODELS ON PAPER NAPKINS AND MY GRANDFATHER WOULD CRITICIZE THEM. NICOLE: AFTER MOVING FROM MOLDOVA TO THE UNITED STATES, SHE GOT AN ARTS GRADUATE FROM CORNELL, BUT TOOK A DETOUR FROM HER ARTISTIC ROOTS. >> I DIDN'T WANT TO BE THE HUNGRY ARTIST SO I GAVE UP ALL MY ART FOR A TIME AND WORKED IN INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS. THEN SOMETHING IS MISSING. NICOLE: SO SHE FOUND HER FEET IN THE ART WORLD, OPENING GALLERIES THROUGHOUT THE UNITED STATES, BUT IT WAS NOT HER ART. THE CREATIONS WAITING TO FIND THEIR WAY ON CANVAS. >> IT IS THE PROCESS OF MAKING ART THAT I MISS. AND I TOOK AWAY FROM MY SUPER LUCRATIVE JOB AND OPENED AN ART SCHOOL INSTEAD AND STARTED PAINTING MORE OR LESS FULL TIME. NICOLE: THAT'S WHEN THAT LITTLE GIRL'S CHUMBOUTS AND THOSE TOWELS FROM ALL THOSE YEARS AGO START CALLING. >> AT 40, I STARTED HAVING THESE VISIONS EVERY MORNING. I TAKE A SHOWER AND SEE ANOTHER OUTFIT. AND I DIDN'T PAY ATTENTION TO THE MIDDLE AND FIRST, BUT THEY DON'T GO AWAY. AFTER ABOUT SIX MONTHS, I WILL NOTE IT. NICOLE: IN 2019, THE SOFT THREADS OF ITALIAN SILK IN WEIGHTLESS MEET MASTERPIECES OF DIANAS FOUNDATION. THIS FABRIC IS SO SOFT AND SILKY. CREATE A TRULY IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE FROM CLASSES TO DRESSES. >> THESE ARE ALL CAPSULE OUTFITS. EVERYTHING GOES TOGETHER. NICOLE: CLOTHING THAT MAKES YOU SPIN THE WORLD. >> VENICE IS ALL REFLECTION. NICOLE: AND IT'S THAT YOU ABOUNCE YOURSELF IN LUXURY. >> CREATIVITY IS ESSENTIAL. IT'S LIKE OXYGEN. SHAYNA: DIANE IS ON A MISSION TO REDUCE BURNOUT FOR CREATIVITY. ANTHONY: IT WAS ACTUALLY THE TOPIC OF A TED TALK SHE GAVE IN MARCH THIS YEAR, OF COURSE WHILE WEARING HER ART-INSPIRED SUSTAINABLE FASHION, WHICH IS BEAUTIFUL.

