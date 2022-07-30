Fashion
Auto, Skate and Surf Watch Drops: New Watch Models
Buying a watch can be a daunting task, given the number of quality watch choices. Why do you wear it for mountain skiing and adventure sports or in the boardroom? What circumstances describe watches for all occasions? The questions can be endless, which is why it’s good that the manual is there to break down new watch drops.
The sun is high in the Pacific and Mediterranean skies, so let the auto, skate and surf watch models pop. These odes to extreme sports will fit comfortably into any social occasion.
Zenith Defy Extreme E – Island X Price Edition
Sustainability is at the heart of this crown jewel in the realm of environmental watches or any watch, for that matter.
The new Defy Extreme E Island X Prix Edition is the second from Swiss luxury watchmaker Zeniths in a special series of sustainably produced watches in partnership with the Extreme E electric car racing league.
As a founding partner, Zenith named the snazzy piece Defy Extreme Carbon, the watch companies 1/100th of a second high-frequency automatic chronograph. (Zenith Watches continued its role as official timekeeper of the Island X Prix race in Sardinia, Italy.) The Defy Extreme E Island X Prix incorporates recycled materials and rare elements into its 45mm case. Constructed from carbon fiber and bead blasted titanium, the face offers up to 20 meters of water resistance.
A multi-layered open dial features tinted sapphire crystal elements accented with bright orange accents, the official color of the Island X Prix race. That tangerine hue also flashes on a rubber strap created using recycled Continental CrossContact tires from Extreme Es’ first season.
If these components seem rare, they are. The Defy Extreme E Island X Price is over $26,000 and is limited to just 20 pieces available at Zenith retail and online stores as well as boutiques worldwide.
Zenith Defy Extreme E – Island X Price Edition
Staple x Fossil Prehistoric Watch Collection
Have you ever owned a watch that doubles as a sundial? Me neither, but it’s a brilliant analog innovation on the battery-powered clock. Lift an exterior section of the new Staple x Fossil watch and read the time in the shade of the sun rather than on the watch face inside.
Jeff Staples’ innovative vision with Fossil has sparked an artifact that appears to have been discovered during an archaeological dig. The new watch even arrives in a collectible dinosaur egg box.
The watches design blends retro-futurism and mid-century elements in a historic nod to Fossil watches from the 1990s. the pigeon in the Staples logo is visible in the shadow of the sundials.
The watch inside sports a classic Roman numeral dial with not one, but two holograms that flash when they catch the right light, a green pigeon, and a clasp in bubble green holo letters.
Staple x Fossil Prehistoric Watch Collection
Madrid x Fossil Neutra Chronograph Watch
Fossil is going all out with accessory collaborations this summer; not only celebrate time in the sand with Staple, but cover skateboarding with Madrid and surfing with Maui & Sons.
Born in Southern California, Jerry Madrid has been handcrafting skateboards since 1976. Madrid has partnered with Fossil to not only celebrate this founding with a limited edition watch, but also 250 exclusive skateboards.
The Madrid x Fossil Neutra Chronograph watch features a maple wood veneer dial, textured black under-eyes, chronograph function with 30-minute elapsed timer, and brown eco-leather straps. With every watch purchase, the buyer receives a maple veneer box that includes a branded bottle opener and 1:8 scale fingerboard. Each set is equipped with an individually numbered plate.
Madrid x Fossil Neutra Chronograph Watch
Maui and Sons x Fossil FB-01 Solar Powered Watch
From the home of big wave surfing in 1980, Maui and Sons was an instant icon, an action sports apparel brand that embraced and exuded founder Jeff Yokoyamas Hawaiian home.
Honoring this rich history in the sun, the Maui and Sons x Fossil collection launches with two solar-powered watches made with recycled materials, inspired by the brand’s mission to combine an active lifestyle with gratitude to nature.
The Maui and Sons x Fossil FB-01 solar-powered watch is based on the watch brands’ classic scuba-inspired platform, wrapped in Mauis’ iconic ’80s cookie logo, a nod to the recipe Yokoyama family chocolate chip cookies.
The watch is made with a #tide ocean material case (42mm), rotating bezel and nylon straps. These packages contain recycled components such as ocean-related plastic waste transformed into sustainable plastic reinforced with natural fibres.
Maui and Sons x Fossil FB-01 Solar Powered Watch
Maui and Sons x Fossil Solar Powered Ani-Digi Watch
The Maui and Sons x Fossil (Ani-Digi) Solar-Powered Analog-Digital Watch also features a solar-powered rechargeable battery, castor oil-crafted case and top ring, and polyethylene Velcro straps recycled tetraphyte.
The piece celebrates the Maui and Sons brand’s core colors, including its surf-inspired rainbow gradient.
Maui and Sons x Fossil Solar Powered Ani-Digi Watch
Nixon x Independent 51-30 Chrono Watch
Pro skateboarders like Tony Hawk and other notables have been riding independent trucks since 1978. The company motto, Built to Grind, matches Nixon’s new school roots. Sponsoring skateboarders since 1998, Nixon delivers on its commitment to quality and preserving skateboarding heritage with this collaboration.
The new Nixon x Independent Custom-Built to Grind watches honor each company’s freewheeling roots with new watches. This drop includes four custom versions of some of Nixon’s most popular analog and digital models. From chic to punk, this line is balanced for veteran grinders and beginner skaters.
Bold with chunky details to match, the 51-30 Chrono watch also sports an oversized 51mm case. Skaters can appreciate the pool tile detail in its rotating bezel.
Features include a Time-to-Grind countdown sub-dial, hardware-like crown and pushers on the 9 o’clock side that balance the watch case to prevent “wrist-biting” for right-handers when of active use.
Nixon x Independent 51-30 Chrono Watch
Nixon x Time Teller Independent
Nixon has refined one of its best-selling lines to create two new models that blend analog styling with active elements in classic colors.
Available in two finishes, silver or gunmetal, the distinctive Independent logo is imprinted on the Time Tellers face. The silver option comes with a matching woven band, and the gunmetal features a black polyurethane wrap, each ensuring comfort even during long sessions at the skate park.
There’s also no need to worry about sweating with a water rating of 10 ATM/100m. Hardware-shaped crowns resemble skateboard truck nuts, an added level of detail for those in the know.
Nixon x Time Teller Independent
Nixon x Independent Clip Watch
Perfect for the undecided, the Nixon x Independents Staple Watch offers a coin flipping app built into the watch’s customizable display to help solidify tough decisions. The chunky camo band attached to a wide square face helps the forearms show through.
Made from recycled water bottles pulled from the ocean, this Independent combines that seafaring look while protecting the environment that provides the grind.
Nixon x Independent Clip Watch
Whatever style a man has, it is always enhanced with accessories. What better way to accessorize than with a cool piece that accentuates any shirt, shoes or skin a watch appears with. In other words, those who don’t wear a wrap around their wrist have to live with it.

