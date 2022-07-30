How fashion can be used for the greater good





The world has its fair share of environmental, social and economic problems. We urgently need social uplift, medical treatments to fight disease, solutions to climate change and more. There is clearly a need for creative and sustainable solutions. This is where fashion and accessories can play a role. Is it possible for people to look good and fashionable, while solving some of these issues? Yes quite. Fashion can be good for the world and the environment, as well as be used for social change. And that’s what Relate Bracelets aims to do. Relate Bracelets is a nonprofit social enterprise that manufactures and sells handmade beaded products to raise money for charities around the world, while creating jobs for people living in low-income areas. It gives the people of the township the dignity, companionship and income necessary to support their families. Fashion has always been about personality and these creatively beaded products not only allow people to choose designs that suit their personal taste, but the wearer is able to choose a cause close to their hearts. We live in a world of fast and unsustainable fashion. But we know that this is not what the younger generation wants. From 2015 Nielsen reported that the majority of millennials were willing to shell out more money for goods they thought were sustainable and good for the environment. Forbes recently reported that 62% of Gen Z want to buy more sustainably. And brands have responded with more eco-friendly packaging, biodegradable products and fashion that adds good to the world rather than systematically taking it away. A stack of weapons Over the years, Relate Bracelets has used the sale of its bracelets to raise R68.8 million for social upliftment. The company has also reached more than 100 charities involved in various credible causes, including better access to education, treatment of diseases and the provision of drinking water to villages, as well as organizations that help orphans, animals and vulnerable people. Fashion can be fun, trendy and have a positive effect on the world. We just need the right minds to think more creatively to make it happen. Relate Bracelets also encourages customers to be part of the solution. A small change or addition to the way you spend your money can change the world or someone’s world. Corporate Social Investment (CSI) funds have decreased but the need for assistance has increased since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to CSI independent research at the end of last year. The short-term forecast is that CSI expenditure in South Africa will continue to decline. Relate Bracelets encourages companies to continue allocating corporate social investment funds, even if it’s less than before. Dalit Shekel is a brand consultant for Relate Bracelets, a non-governmental organization based in Cape Town. The views expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.

