Riley, Lanning, DeBoer new Pac-12 coaches in spotlight





LOS ANGELES (AP) Coaching changes in the Pac-12 are a given, but it’s rare when it happens to three of the conference’s most recognizable programs.

This is the case of Southern California, Oregon and Washington, which have new coaches on the sidelines this season. The schools have won five of the last six conference titles.

It’s interesting and unique. That’s what makes it fun, Washington offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland said during conference media day Friday. Now we have a whole bunch of different teams and programs coming in. It will be cool to see everyone follow each other.

USC made waves last December when it convinced Lincoln Riley to leave Oklahoma. After Mario Cristobal left Oregon for Miami, the Ducks named Dan Lanning, Georgia’s defensive coordinator. The biggest upset has been in Washington, where Kalen DeBoer is the Huskies’ third coach in four seasons. DeBoer was at Fresno State. Coaching changes haven’t changed pre-season expectations. The media picked Utah to defend its conference title, with Oregon second, USC third and Washington sixth. Riley faces the greatest pressure to produce immediately after leading the Sooners to a 55-10 record in five seasons and two college football playoff appearances. Pressure is routine for Riley, who was 33 when he took over from Bob Stoops in Oklahoma. USC was picked by the media to win the Pac-12 South last year, but went 4-8 and fired Clay Helton two games into the season. If there’s no pressure, you probably don’t have the same opportunities as others. You must see the opportunity. If you do it right, anything is possible, Riley said. This is one of those programs and one of those cities. If you do it right, the sky is the limit. You don’t come to USC or Los Angeles to do the little things. With huge help from the transfer portal, Riley was able to rebuild the Trojans for a conference title this season. Quarterback Caleb Williams also came from Oklahoma, while running back Travis Dye was traded from Oregon and Biletnikoff Award-winning wide receiver Jordan Addison from Pittsburgh. Williams said he hasn’t noticed much change since Riley moved to the West Coast. I think he could wear flip flops more often, but other than that he hasn’t really changed much. He stays that way, and that’s what you love about the coach, Williams said. This is the first head coaching job for Lanning, who was on the Georgias staff for the past four seasons. He admitted it’s been a bit of a whirlwind to get up to speed. Certainly, a lot of pieces go into being a head coach. You wear a lot of hats, he said. It’s fun to bring talent together. It’s also about bringing in coaches who care about relationships and development. The Ducks, who were 10-4 last season, opened against defending national champion Georgia in Atlanta on Sept. 3. They return most of their front seven on defense, including linebacker Noah Sewell, while adding former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Definitely excited to go back and see some familiar faces go, to be able to take on a mentor and a friend in Kirby Smart, Lanning said. I know our players are certainly excited to be on the national stage early and to be able to face an elite opponent in Georgia. That being said, we were really focused on the moment. Washington is DeBoers’ third head coaching position. He was at Sioux Falls for five seasons (2005-09) and won four NAIA national titles before coaching at Fresno State the last two seasons. DeBoer is well aware of Washington’s upheaval since his last Pac-12 title in 2018 and tries to ensure the transition to his staff tries to be as seamless as possible. The Huskies were 4-8 last season, but are returning talent, as well as potential quarterback competition between Dylan Morris, Sam Huard and Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. You have guys who have had several coaching positions. If there’s anything that’s been hard, it’s really understanding that these guys have been through a lot, DeBoer said. Simplify things, try to focus on winning that day, that’s what we try to do, worry about the things we can control and make a name for the 2022 team. ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the APs College Football Newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

