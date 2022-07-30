Ranveer Singh touches his sister and mother’s feet at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022; Fans call it “sanskari munda”

Ranveer Singh is one of the most beloved actors India has ever seen and he continues to enthrall audiences with his performances be it Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba and most recently 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from his acting caliber that we all know, he is also very energetic and brings everything he does and any event he attends to life. He is very supportive and makes it a point to hype everyone in the movie industry. The actor walked down the ramp with his better half last night.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the stars of this year’s Mijwan Fashion Show event held in the suburbs of Mumbai. The event was a star affair with the likes of Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Boney Kapoor, Asha Bhosle and others gracing the gala evening. Ranveer and Deepika wore exquisitely designed outfits, walked the ramp and also posed for photographers. Ranveer Singh was also caught kissing his mother and sister on their cheeks and touching their feet as a sign of gratitude.

Ranveer’s gesture towards his mother and sister received a lot of love from fans and well-wishers. One of the fans also referred to Ranveer as ‘Sanskari Munda’ because despite reaching the heights of success, he hasn’t forgotten his roots.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, directed by star director Rohit Shetty, which will be released Christmas 2022. After that he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. , directed by Karan Johar. The film’s release date is still under consideration. The directors recently wrapped up Alia Bhatt’s schedule and the film is expected to wrap in the coming days.

