Jennifer Lawrence keeps it casual in a flowing tan dress while stepping out in Manhattan

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted hanging out in Manhattan on Saturday morning.

The 31-year-old entertainer appeared to be in good spirits as she met a friend and strolled through the bustling streets of the borough.

The actress’ exit came just months after it was announced that she had welcomed her first child.

Lawrence wore a cute tan dress that showed off her toned arms as she stepped out.

The Hunger Games franchise star stayed comfy in a pair of sandals that almost matched the color of her clothes.

The Oscar-winning entertainer accessorized several jewelry items and kept a blue leather Dior handbag slung over her right arm.

Her voluminous blonde hair was left flowing and fell to her shoulders and back, and she covered herself in amber-colored tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Although Lawrence is well known for her acting career, she has recently focused on raising her child, whom she shares with husband Cooke Maroney.

The performer was previously romantically linked to Nicholas Hoult and Darren Aronofsky.

The actress and her current husband started dating in 2018, and they both got engaged and married the following year.

She announced she was pregnant last year, and she finally gave birth to her child, whose name has yet to be revealed to the public, last February.

Lawrence previously opened up about raising her child during an interview with vanity loungewhere she noted that she planned to keep her child’s life out of the public eye for the foreseeable future.

She said “every instinct in my body wants to protect her privacy for the rest of her life, as much as possible.” I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in his existence.

The super-famous performer went on to note that she wasn’t interested in sharing any details about her child’s life.

She said: “If I was at a dinner party and someone said, ‘Oh my God, you’re having a baby’, I wouldn’t say, ‘God, I can’t talk about it. away from me, you psychopath!”

Lawrence did, however, talk about her husband and noted that she has come to embrace the more routine aspects of his relationship.

“I really like going grocery shopping with him. I don’t know why but it fills me with joy. I think maybe it’s because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage,” he said. she stated.