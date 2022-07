Light and cool: the best beach dresses and accessories for summer | Fashion

Fabric is key, so look for light, airy natural fabrics that dry easily. Sezanes elegant Gizeh wrap dress, 190 (6) in silk and cotton seersucker, worn over a bathing suit or black briefs for the evening with jewels and a trendy sandal. Marks & Spencers The 22.50 V-Neck Ruffled Midi Dress is perfect for grabbing lunch by the pool or hopping around your bedroom and it weighs next to nothing in your luggage. Choose bold colours, like the multicolored All Saints maxi (1, below) or bright green, as seen on Nina Urgell in Loewe x Paulas Ibiza (left), or try a vibrant print from Brazilian brand Farm Rios. Uplifting prints (3, below) are investment buys that will become a staple in your vacation wardrobe. Nina Urgell in Loewe x Paulas Ibiza. Pack a favorite belt (14) and jewelry (13) to style the evening look. For sheer dresses, add a vintage slip underneath when you go out. Look on eBay for a good used bargain. Accessorize your beach dress with a sun hat (10). Pick something you can put in your suitcase without it getting crushed. The Rae Feathers Packable Panama (available in two sizes) rolls up like a dream. With a wide-brimmed straw hat, wear it or wrap the crown with your bathing suit and roll up your sundresses and wrap them around the crown to protect the shape of the hat. Complete the look with minimalist leather sandals or something ornate. And don’t forget to slip a fan in your carry-on and stay cool during the flight and by the pool. We love the Toasts Cambodian palm leaf fan, 12 (9) and the Collectives of Colombia fluted woven fan in soft colors, 32 (15) both are great stylish additions to any outfit. 1. Spaghetti strap, 77, allsaints.com 2. Shadow, 80 years old, boden.fr 3. Geometric print, 160, farmrio.com 4. Green, 189, true to the brand at net-a-porter.com 5. Floral, 69, costores.com 6. Black, 190, sezane.com 7. Tiered, 79, mintvelvet.co.uk 8. Linen, 39.99, hm.com 9. Fan, 12, toast 10. Hat, 70, raefeather.com 11. Towel, 37, roman-mart.com 12. Bucket bag, 195, thisisstelar.com 13. Necklace, 138, byalona.com 14. Belt, 40, anthropology.com 15. Woven fan, 32, thecolombiacollective.co.uk

