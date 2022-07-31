Barbie Fashion Takes Flight Inside Delightfully Anti-Reality Hot Pink Fashion Trend





OWhen famed fashion house Valentino presented its Fall/Winter 2022 PP collection at Paris Fashion Week, it turned heads, and fashion writers and enthusiasts were simply tickled pink. You see, the Carreau du Temple runway in the Marais was dipped in pink hairspray for Valentino’s ready-to-wear fashion show. Valentino’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, narrowed the palette down to a single shade that was incredibly hot pink. Valentino presented its all-pink collection as a release from the need for realism. If there was ever a time in history when society needed this kind of escape, that time is now. Pushing the pause button on reality and rushing headlong into fantasy has been fully embraced. For good reason. We have all had far too much reality in our daily lives. Valentino revived a dormant trend known as Barbiecore with this show last spring, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Models ready to walk at the Valentino PP Collection show embraced pink fashion. If you’ve noticed a few more fuchsia pink, head-to-toe ensembles coming off the catwalk and into the real world, you wouldn’t expect a thing. Barbie Girl fashion seems to be having a real moment. Following a pink fashion trend Pinterest is even reporting spikes in searches for beauty and fashion, following early images revealing Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling who will play barbie and ken in the next live action Barbie film, which is slated for release in 2023. Robbie and Gosling were seen channeling the neon pink 1980s Barbie aesthetic on the set of the Warner Bros. decked out in rollerblades, aerobics equipment and fanny packs. Mattel’s iconic character has been around for decades, but her impact on the fashion world lives on to this day,” said Jessica Paynetell, Head of Fashion at Pinterest. PaperCity.More recently, the new Barbie movie has sparked a barbiecore renaissance, with people switching up their summer wardrobes with a splash of hot pink for the ultimate dopamine dressing. Payne has some pink Barbie stats to prove it: Barbiecore is heading straight for makeup bags with a 30% increase in searches for pink eyeshadow on Pinterest. There was a 60% increase in searches for pink lipstick. If Barbie taught us anything, it’s those indelible pink lips that go with any outfit. Searches for Barbie outfits on Pinterest are up 75%, while searches for leggings are up 90%, and hits for 1980s fashion have doubled in recent weeks. Users search for pink nails 75% more and bouncy hairstyles 80% more often than usual. We’ve noticed fashionistas on Pinterest are turning to the iconic blue leggings and platinum blonde updos to replicate their own Barbie and Ken, signaling that the Barbie aesthetic is clearly here to stay this summer, notes Payne. Other celebrities including Zendaya, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber have also embraced the trend, having been spotted dressing in pops of hot pink, from pink elbow pads to pink pumps and pink tights worn with pink heels. Are you Barbiecore to the core? It seems like it’s now stylish to be a Barbie Girl again. Will you adopt this trend too?

