British artist recreates the 6K John Giuliano dress worn by Kim Kardashian for 5

An artist has challenged herself to create a version of a 5,000 designer dress worn by Kim Kardashian for just 5.

Kate Olivia Mottershaw, 28, from London, has launched the Kate Illustrate TikTok page where she showcases her artwork to followers.

One of her latest projects was a recreation of a John Galliano dress worn by Kim Kardashian during a trip to Rome.

The eclectic designer’s silk dress, often worn in celebrity circles, featured cherries, butterflies and faces.

Kate told FEMAIL: “I didn’t want to ‘copy’ the identical dress, but I was inspired to do something similar.

“I loved the cherries, ladybugs and butterflies, but I added pink flowers instead of the female faces (which are on the original dress). I’m so happy with the overall result.

Kate, who has also replicated dresses worn by other members of the Kardashian clan, bought the white Missguided dress for £5 on Vinted and used leather paint to add the details.

Kate on her Kate Illustrate channel, announcing that she will be challenging herself to recreate a garment similar to the vintage John Galliano worn by Kardashian in Rome

The 5 Missguided dress came from Vinted and was painted using leather paints that Kate has used on Doc Martens and leather jackets.

The exquisite workmanship was greeted with delight by fans who said they even ‘favorite’ Kate’s version over the original.

She said: “I used paints for leather which I have had for years due to the bridal jackets I give away with my work.”

At the end of the video, Kate presents the dress, which looks stunning. Some fans said “I prefer this version” while watching the clip.

Kate didn’t expect the positive reaction to her music video, saying: “When you post on social media, you always hope to catch people’s attention after putting a tremendous amount of time and effort into creating not only the dress, but also the videos that accompany it”. .

“So it’s nice to get that kind of recognition, especially with something that I enjoyed creating.”

For the past three years, Kate has painted on leather jackets, Dr. Martens boots and sneakers for weddings.

She then decided that she “wanted to create something for herself”.

Kate showed off her incredible skills using leather paint to create a one-of-a-kind dress

Kate, who also runs calligraphy classes, has always had a passion for art and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in Arts and Design. She started her journey in her spare time while working in retail and now does art full time.

She first saw a dress worn by Kylie Jenner that she wore to Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding this year.

She said: “I decided I wanted it that way, I challenged myself to paint it, and as a result, I love it and wanted to paint more.”

Kate graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in Art and Design, but working on the side while working in retail gave her the confidence to follow her passion.

She told FEMAIL: “I always knew I wanted to work in art. I have always focused on this throughout my studies. While working in retail, I started creating murals for clients one weekend.

“It gave me the confidence to launch Kate Illustrate and expand into other areas such as calligraphy.”

Kate teaches calligraphy and wall and window art which she has spent hours creating.

She said: “My art on the walls and windows is something that I am extremely proud of. To be able to help local businesses stand out when high street stores are struggling, it’s amazing to be able to do that.

You can see Kate’s superb work on her website kate-illustrate.co.uk.

A highlight of her work is the calligraphy classes she currently leads. The artist offers them in the Ribble Valley (near Clitheroe), in Manchester and in a special class in London that she is running at EL&N near Harrods on August 24 this year.