Fashion
British artist recreates the 6K John Giuliano dress worn by Kim Kardashian for 5
Artist recreates a 5,000 John Galliano dress worn by Kim Kardashian for just 5 by PAINT a Misguided dress she bought second-hand online
- Kate Olivia Mottershaw, 28, from London recreated a 5,000 for 5 dress
- She bought a dress from a vintage site then used paint to recreate the print
- The artist started doing wall art for clients while working in retail
An artist has challenged herself to create a version of a 5,000 designer dress worn by Kim Kardashian for just 5.
Kate Olivia Mottershaw, 28, from London, has launched the Kate Illustrate TikTok page where she showcases her artwork to followers.
One of her latest projects was a recreation of a John Galliano dress worn by Kim Kardashian during a trip to Rome.
An artist has challenged herself to create a version of a 5,000 designer dress worn by Kim Kardashian (right) for just £5. Pictured is Kate in her hand-painted version of the dress (left )
The eclectic designer’s silk dress, often worn in celebrity circles, featured cherries, butterflies and faces.
Kate told FEMAIL: “I didn’t want to ‘copy’ the identical dress, but I was inspired to do something similar.
“I loved the cherries, ladybugs and butterflies, but I added pink flowers instead of the female faces (which are on the original dress). I’m so happy with the overall result.
Kate, who has also replicated dresses worn by other members of the Kardashian clan, bought the white Missguided dress for £5 on Vinted and used leather paint to add the details.
Kate on her Kate Illustrate channel, announcing that she will be challenging herself to recreate a garment similar to the vintage John Galliano worn by Kardashian in Rome
The 5 Missguided dress came from Vinted and was painted using leather paints that Kate has used on Doc Martens and leather jackets.
The exquisite workmanship was greeted with delight by fans who said they even ‘favorite’ Kate’s version over the original.
She said: “I used paints for leather which I have had for years due to the bridal jackets I give away with my work.”
At the end of the video, Kate presents the dress, which looks stunning. Some fans said “I prefer this version” while watching the clip.
Kate didn’t expect the positive reaction to her music video, saying: “When you post on social media, you always hope to catch people’s attention after putting a tremendous amount of time and effort into creating not only the dress, but also the videos that accompany it”. .
“So it’s nice to get that kind of recognition, especially with something that I enjoyed creating.”
For the past three years, Kate has painted on leather jackets, Dr. Martens boots and sneakers for weddings.
She then decided that she “wanted to create something for herself”.
Kate showed off her incredible skills using leather paint to create a one-of-a-kind dress
Kate, who also runs calligraphy classes, has always had a passion for art and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in Arts and Design. She started her journey in her spare time while working in retail and now does art full time.
She first saw a dress worn by Kylie Jenner that she wore to Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding this year.
She said: “I decided I wanted it that way, I challenged myself to paint it, and as a result, I love it and wanted to paint more.”
Kate graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in Art and Design, but working on the side while working in retail gave her the confidence to follow her passion.
She told FEMAIL: “I always knew I wanted to work in art. I have always focused on this throughout my studies. While working in retail, I started creating murals for clients one weekend.
“It gave me the confidence to launch Kate Illustrate and expand into other areas such as calligraphy.”
Kate teaches calligraphy and wall and window art which she has spent hours creating.
She said: “My art on the walls and windows is something that I am extremely proud of. To be able to help local businesses stand out when high street stores are struggling, it’s amazing to be able to do that.
You can see Kate’s superb work on her website kate-illustrate.co.uk.
A highlight of her work is the calligraphy classes she currently leads. The artist offers them in the Ribble Valley (near Clitheroe), in Manchester and in a special class in London that she is running at EL&N near Harrods on August 24 this year.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-11049865/UK-artist-creates-6K-John-Giuliano-dress-worn-Kim-Kardashian-5.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jennifer Lawrence keeps it casual in a flowing tan dress while stepping out in Manhattan July 30, 2022
- How does the stock market work during a recession? Here’s what history shows | Smart Change: Personal Finances July 30, 2022
- ANTHRAX joins CHUCK D of PUBLIC ENEMY for “Bring The Noise” at the Palladium in Hollywood July 30, 2022
- Recent report on PTI ‘corruption’ could damage Imran Khan’s image July 30, 2022
- The 10 Best College Football Programs of the Decade, Ranked July 30, 2022