“Stand out” design wins Hokonui Fashion Design Awards in Gore





A design that took three months to inspire and three months to build won first prize at the MLT Hokonui Fashion Design Awards in Gore on Saturday night. AUT Auckland student Sheetol Chawla won the open section of the Mackersey Property Collections Award and went on to win the MLT Excellence Award for her design, which she says is inspired by nature. I can't imagine winning here, said an emotional Chawla. It's going to boost my career, I'm really excited, really thrilled.

Judge Steve Dunstan, of Huffer, said Chawlas’ black and white cotton-blend designs stood out among 250 entries from amateur New Zealand designers. It was really well built, finish-wise, it was so balanced. Kavinda Herath/Stuff Sheetol Chawla, winner of the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards, with her winning design. There were a lot of designs that shone, but this was a level above the rest, it was a pretty obvious choice, he said. It was also a big night for May Dyson, 16, from Tuatapere, who won Peoples Choice and Best Southland Designer Awards with a flowing dress made from Vogue sewing patterns. It was her first time participating in the awards. She said she was overwhelmed by her win, loved seeing her creation on the catwalk, and planned to study theater costume design. Kavinda Herath/Stuff Simone Montgomerys, winner of the open section of the Hokonui Heritage Precinct’s Vanguard Award, performed on the catwalk at the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards in Gore. Dunstan said he was blown away by the level of enrollment in the school sections and for the first time a pupil won one of the grand prizes, with Tanika Whale from Nga Tawa Diocesan School in Marton winning Gore District Council Auaha Award. Dunstan was joined on the judging panel by twenty-seven designers named Rachel Easting and Anjali Burnett, and Juliette Hogan, from Juliette Hogan, to review more than 250 entries. Kavinda Herath/Stuff Viv Tamblyn took home the winner of the open glamor section at the 2022 Hokonui Fashion Design Awards held in Gore. Winners: Fabric Store Best Use of Fabric Award: Vorakvong Chylong, Wellington

Girl Next Door Garment with the Most Commercial Potential Award: Emily Cummings, Christchurch

OConnor Richmond Award for Best Use of Wool: Lochiel Kay, Dunedin

Gore District Council Innovation Award: Tanika Whale, Nga Tawa Diocesan School

Cardrona Distillery Audience Award: May Dyson, Tuatapere

Heather Paterson QSM Memorial Trophy/Best Southland Designer Award: May Dyson, Tuatapere

Country Life Storytelling Award: Nan Walden, Wellington

Southern Institute of Technology Young Designer Award: Oliver Schefer, Christchurch

Mataura Licensing Trust Award of Excellence: Sheetal Chawla, Auckland

