Kim Kardashian’s eldest child North appears to be taking fashion notes from her mother

On Friday, Kim Kardashian shared several snaps of her eldest, North, on her Instagram account.

The 41-year-old, nine-year-old, was seen rocking the YEEZY SHDZ YR 3022 sunglasses, and she also drew several photos of what appeared to be alien faces as sketches for the brand. fashion of his father.

The reality TV personality shares North, along with her three other children, with her former husband Kanye West, who previously founded the Yeezy line.

North’s sketches featured several strands of what appeared to be braids attached to the aliens.

One of his sketches saw a snake-like creature come out of a character’s mouth.

She looked like she had drawn directly on the fabric with a black permanent marker. In other photos of herself, North wore what appeared to be a black leather tank top and matching shorts.

Kardashian and West, 45, met in the mid-2000s and started dating in 2012.

They announced they were planning to start a family the same year, and North was born the following June.

The former couple got engaged in 2013 and they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony held in Florence the following year.

The now exes then welcomed their first son Saint, six, in 2015.

Kardashian and West waited another three years before adding their four-year-old daughter Chicago to their family.

Their latest and youngest child, Psalm, three, was welcomed in May 2019.

However, the former couple started showing signs of separating in 2020 and the media personality officially filed for divorce the following year.

The couple’s divorce process has become endless and the terms of the split were not finalized until last May.

Kardashian opened up about raising four children during a recent interview with Peoplewhere she noted that she constantly watches over her children.

She said it was “really rare that I could walk into my room and lock the door and say, ‘I need 20 minutes’.

The reality TV personality went on to explain how her children have become very attached to her over the years.

She said: “Someone still needs me. If I get a massage, they’ll be lying in my bed.