Male stars are throwing gender fashion rules out the window

This week, Hollywood idol Brad Pitt showed that it’s not just millennials who can get away with tough fashion roles when he wore a skirt to the Berlin premiere of his latest movie. High-speed train.

When asked on the red carpet why he chose to wear a skirt, the 58-year-old simply replied, “The breeze. The breeze.”

Brad has previously hinted that he wants men to feel more comfortable in skirts saying vogue in 2004: “Men will wear skirts by next summer. This is my prediction and my proclamation.”

Brad Pitt is making a fashion statement wearing a skirt on the red carpet this week. Photo: Getty Images

Brad was promoting his movie Troy at the time and wearing the clothes of the time had obviously triggered something in him.

“The film caters to both genres. We were looking for realism and the Greeks wore skirts all the time back then,” he said.

Brad isn’t the first man in Hollywood to wear a skirt, however.

In 1998, at the height of his football career and just after getting engaged to Posh Spice Victoria, David Beckham was mocked for wearing a sarong.

“Sarongs are great. It’s one thing I never regret because I thought it looked great and I would wear it again now.” he told ITV in 2014.

In fact, some of the most fashion-forward men have shown how good looking a man can be when he wears what he wants instead of what he should!

Harry Styles

Former boy band member, singer, actor and model Harry Styles doesn’t have time for what people want him to be because he’s too busy being himself.

“When I was a child, I really liked disguises” he told Vogue.

In a school play, he played the role of a church mouse. “I was very young and I wore tights for that,” he recalls. “I remember it was crazy for me to wear a pair of tights. And maybe that was where it all started!

“There’s so much joy in having to play with clothes. I’ve never thought too much about what that means, it just becomes this extended part of creating something”

Nico Tortorelle

Actor Nico Tortorella is best known for playing Josh in Younger. Photo: Getty Images

The star was all about tattoos and Gen Y sexuality as Josh in the TV series Younger, but Nico is in an open polyamorous relationship with American lifestyle entrepreneur Bethany Meyers and they each consider themselves gender fluid.

“I never called myself sexually fluid” Nico said Vulture magazine. “I like emotional fluidity more than sexual fluidity.

“I am the man of the future.”

And maybe they are!

Wine Diesel

Hollywood tough man Vin Diesel loved wearing a leather skirt on the red carpet in Scotland. Photo: Getty Images

He plays tough guy Dominic in the fast furious candor but that doesn’t mean Vin is afraid of the breeze.

The action hero rocked a leather skirt at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2003.

It was probably him paying homage to Scottish national dress given the event was taking place in Edinburgh, but the touch of leather on the kilt definitely blurred some lines.

Jaden Smith

Will and Jada Smith’s son, Jaden, has always loved experimenting with fashion. Photo: Getty Images

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s eldest child, Jaden, has had more freedom than many kids his age.

And fashion is a field in which Jaden chooses to express himself.

In fact, at just 18 years old, Jaden was the first male model to model womenswear for French brand Louis Vuitton.

“If I want to wear a dress, then I will, and that will spark the new wave.” he tweeted in 2018.

pete davidson

Pete Davidson wore a tunic to the Met Gala last year. Photo: Getty Images

actor and Saturday Night Live Pete Davidson may be dating a Kardashian, but he’s not afraid to push back the stereotypes when it comes to what he wears.

“I love how easy it is to pee. You can literally just lift it,” he said QG magazine about wearing a tunic to the 2021 Met Gala.

“If you’re going to wear a dress, what better way or place to do it than the Met, you know?” he added, “I’m really excited and really thrilled that they thought I could pull it off, which is hilarious.”

Jared Leto

Actor Jared Leto has made some daring fashion choices on the red carpet over the years. Photo: Getty Images

He’s dated some of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, including Cameron Diaz, Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong’o, Katy Perry, and even our very own Isabel Lucas, but actor Jared Leto has never been afraid to wear a skirt.

“Real men wear skirts,” he tweeted in 2010:

Eddie Izzard

British actor and comedian Eddie Izzard identified as early as 1992 and more recently as gender fluid, but she still plays male roles in television and film. Photo: Getty Images

British actor and comedian Eddie Izzard, best known for playing Roman in Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen and Peter Solomon in Dan Brown The lost symbol TV series but in her personal life, Eddie is comfortable with who she is.

“I wear what I want when I want. I don’t call it drag, I don’t even call it cross-dressing. It’s just wearing a dress.” Eddie said Interview magazines in 2014.

Eddie has since come out as gender fluid and says she would prefer to be known by female pronouns.

Billy Porter

Laid Actor Billy Porter has embraced fashion as a way to express himself for years. Photo: Getty Images

Laid Actor Billy Porter has loved toying with fashion stereotypes over the years.

“Before, I was frustrated that women could wear whatever they wanted and men had to show up in the same penguin costume,” he says.

“My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up. To defy expectations. What is masculinity? What does it mean? Women all show up pants days, but the minute a man wears a dress, the seas are gone,” he said vogue in 2019.

“I’m not a drag queen, I’m a man in a dress,” he added.

Hopefully one day people can just wear what they want and not have fashion labeled for one gender or the other.

