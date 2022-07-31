



Whether red, black, narrow or wide, the high heel has always been a symbol of femininity, even distinction. This surprising book reminds us that it is also an indispensable object of seduction for photography and for the photographer. They can be worn shyly, small, paired with suits or holiday dresses. Or maybe the fiery and bubbling spectacle of chic parties or fashion shows. The history of high heels worn by women in ancient Greece has always been linked to photography. Some consider this extension of the female silhouette as a superfluous accessory, where body-loving photographers find an essential element in their graphic compositions. Through fashion photography, High Heels: Fashion, Femininity and Seduction recalls that in recent years, the object has transgressed fetishism, causing a massive resurgence in popularity. Both for the general public and for fashion designers who revive the cult in their creations and images. The significant images in the book testify to the intimate connection with the show, led by French designer Christian Louboutin. Its models are found in the divine creations of Marilyn Minter, Bettina Rheims or David La Chappelle and assert their sensuality in scenes bordering on pornography. For these portraits of twisted or suspended women, the shoe is no longer just a means of standing. He is the guardian of a supernatural language, full of charm, colorful colors, glitter and eccentricity. A fashion-specific language that these photographers were able to understand, adopt and even enrich. For them, it was indisputable to come out of a totally abandoned nude. Putting her on a ten centimeter pedestal is such an illusory way of giving her the power to help explore the symbol of the femme fatale. A woman with an almost artificial body, on which one could have made a plastic and pointed graft. When the pose, more sensual than surprising, shows the subject tamed, seated or reclining, the object brings a level of dignity to its submission. And when she stands upright, plays with shadows, walks gracefully, skips down a street, it is not the vocabulary of seduction that must be invoked, but the expressions most worthy of elegance. . Jonas Cunin High Heels: Fashion, Femininity and Seduction

Goliga, November 30, 2011

$49.95

192 pages / 120 colors

ISBN: 9781935202691

