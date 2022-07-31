Bella Hadid shows off her long legs in a white dress while strolling in New York

Fashion
Bella Hadid turned the sidewalk into her personal runway when she was spotted in New York on Saturday.
The 25-year-old model showed off her long, shapely legs with a cute white mini dress on the go.
She was spotted walking solo in the Big Apple.
Bella’s striking look featured a shiny white panel dress, delicate lace at the hem and spaghetti straps that emphasized her toned arms.
She matched the look with a chunky white headband, which she wore with thin white sunglasses.
She helped use more of her white items ahead of Labor Day by stepping out in simple loafers.
Gigi Hadid’s sister with a thick weathered brown handbag under her arm, and she wore her brown hair swept back to reveal her gold hoop earrings.
The day before, Bella shared a casual post with her 53.8 million Instagram followers that showed her devouring a slice of folded pizza in New York City.
She sat with her legs apart on a set of metal steps while munching on the pie, which appeared to be classic cheese.
The runway star wore a simple black dress with high leather boots and a vibrant scarlet cardigan that she left unbuttoned, along with a speckled red handbag.
She tied her dark hair in a messy ponytail while showing off her blunt bangs.
Apparently absent from Bella’s walk on Saturday was her boyfriend Marc Kalman.
Marc is an art director who worked for Travis Scott and the two have been dating for two years.
The couple went Instagram official last July in a photo Bella posted from France, where she was attending the Cannes Film Festival.
APage 6The source claimed Bella and Marc’s relationship began in July 2020 and the dynamic duo “hid it well” for the first year.
They are said to have pursued the romance in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic while diligently making sure they never get caught together.
Bella rarely talks about Marc in interviews even now, and she attributes the longevity of their relationship to the fact that they kept a low profile.
I think that’s why things lasted. When you give others the opportunity to have opinions about things that are so personal to you, it poisons her,’ she said.vogue.
