How to style a beard for your face shape

As we move through the hottest months of summer, it’s especially important that you keep your beard care on point. Having a high-quality beard oil or beard balm will definitely help you get started, product-wise. It doesn’t matter if you’re still in the habit of growing one or if you’re a seasoned pro, getting the best beard shape for you and your face is crucial.

Shaping your beard takes diligence, but it yields amazing results and will make you look better. Some of us may have experimented with beard trimming on our own during the pandemic, and if not, now is the perfect time to learn how to tame and shape your beard to refresh. your look.

For advice, we turned to Karen Lynn Accattato, who has helped many high-profile men look their best, including the cast of the TV show. Empirecertain NFL players such as quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Dak Prescott, as well as actors from many other television series.

There’s a right way and a wrong way to shape your beard, and as we move through summer, keeping your beard in order will definitely help with the heat and humidity.

Learning how to style a beard is an art that takes a lot of discipline and a lot of experimentation. Nobody knows your beard better than you, so we recommend trying out the best beard products and techniques that work for you.

Find the shape of your beard

Since every beard is special, there is no one set of rules that applies to find the right one. best beard style for you. For year-round grooming, we’ve compiled ideas on how to shape shorter, cooler beards and manage longer beards over time. These tips apply to No Shave November and beyond, all through winter and into spring.

When I look at a face, I look at it like a landscape, Accattato told the Manual. I look at the structure. I like to see the top of the cheekbones, and I like everything to be proportioned. I think if you have a very narrow face, a big, thick beard is quite overwhelming, but if you have a wider face, you can make a wider beard. Keep it just in proportion with your bone structure.

If you are going to be rocking a beard, you might consider longer locks. While a shaved beard looks great with short hair, a long beard with short hair might not be the best fit for your look. [Your beard] should be proportional to the hair on your head, Accattato said. Im one who loves harmony and symmetry. So as long as there is a balance, I think it works. It’s difficult if you have thinning hair and a big, thick beard; I think it’s out of proportion.

Best Beard for Men with Triangle Faces

For guys with wider cheekbones and a more pointed chin, you can’t go wrong with a beardstache. Grow a full mustache with a beard and stubble while keeping the bottom of your facial hair short to balance out your prominent chin.

Best Beard for Men with Square Faces

If you’re lucky enough to have a chiseled jawline, accentuate it even more with a circular beard, which can also elongate your chin and balance out the square proportions of your face.

Best Beards for Men with Round or Heart-Shaped Faces

A full, long beard elongates your cup, which is great for guys with rounder or heart-shaped faces. Make sure to keep the sides short to maximize the elongated look of your beard.

Best Beard for Men with Oval Faces

An oval face is the easiest shape to work with because it works with almost any beard style. You can’t go wrong with a full beard, keeping both sides bushy while keeping the bottom shorter for a voluminous finish. (Make sure you straighten your beard if it gets too frizzy.)

Best Beards for Men with Oblong, Rectangular or Diamond Faces

When trying to trim your beard for these face shapes, be sure to keep the sides short and shape the bottom more rounded to soften the angles of your cup and help your face look fuller.

Trim

Start by removing your facial hair using a wide-tooth comb to brush your beard. If you’re happy with the length, here’s where you can grab a pair of grooming scissors (blunt at the ends) to cut off the laggards.

If you don’t already have one, it’s worth investing in a beard trimmer with multiple guard sizes. Using a trimmer with a beard guard is very easy to remove most of the beard so it doesn’t get too heavy,” Accattato said. Start with the longest option and work your way down until you find the right length for you.

You can try the scissor-on-comb technique for precision trimming. You can also combine the two methods by using a comb and your beard trimmer on the lowest setting. Don’t forget to clean up any stray hairs on your cheek with your shaping tool or, if you’re feeling rough, a dry cartridge (no cream needed).

Shape favorites

If you are to grow a beard, you’ll need to figure out where the hair on your head ends and where your beard begins – were talking about sideburns. Too many bearded men think of this area as No Mans Land, which allows the hair around the ears to grow too long.

If you’re skilled with clippers or with a comb, you can do what a barber does: you can create a nice taper. It’s the best way to blend, and I think it’s easy to do with a clipper, Accattato explained. Start by taking just a little hair from the bridge between your hairline and your beard until you find an acceptable length. Over time, reducing your burns will become second nature.

Define the neckline

Men grow beards for many different reasons. For some men, the idea is to opt for a more natural look. However, there is nothing good about a caveman’s beard.

Generally speaking, a good neckline should be a natural extension of the curve of your ear. The hair should pass about 1 to 1.5 inches above the Adams apple in the territory between the neck and the head.

treat the lips

the bushy the mustache might work for legendary cowboy Sam Elliott or vintage Tom Selleck, but for the rest of us, usually not so much. The goatee area around your mouth deserves special attention when shaping your beard.

Make sure your mustache doesn’t extend past your upper lip, Accattato said. You can use blunt scissors to trim this – the same blunt scissors you use to trim your nose hair are good for trimming that upper lip area as well.

And finally, for the area around your soul patch, shape it carefully using the narrow head attachment of your clippers or try your hand at using a good quality pair of hair scissors.

